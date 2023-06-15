“@sashacalle [ex-Lola, third from l.] is SUPERGIRL!!!” trilled Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby, second from l.), with Bryton James (Devon) and Brytni Sarpy (Elena) of their former co-star. “We love you and we are so proud of you!!! You’re a star CONGRATULATIONS” Photo credit: Instagram

“Dinner last night at the Hyde house with 2 of my favorite people!!!” posted James Hyde (ex-Jeremy, l.), with Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) and Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS). “@therealstafford @thegreg_vaughan thank you @suelingart for the amazing food & wine and of course Wasabi got in the picture too!! #love #frienship #wine #stories” Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) posed with son, Caden, 2. Photo credit: Instagram

The cast of DAYS gathered together to bid farewell to departed show publicist Lia Maiuri (c.). “We’ll that was FUN!! #friendsandfamily #days #la #party,” reported Greg Vaughan. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) checked out the NBA trophy that went to the Denver Nuggets. Photo credit: Instagram

Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS) attended The Cape May Stage Crown Jewel Gala. The actress is currently starring in Shirley Valentine at the Cape May Stage. Photo credit: Instagram

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) and his son, Jones, 1, hung out. Photo credit: Instagram

“Made it to Monaco. Here we come @festivaltvmonte_carlo !!!” enthused Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R). Photo credit: Instagram

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) took in a performance of Tina Turner: The Musical. Photo credit: Instagram