social

PHOTOS

Social Snaps

social

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 10

Social Snaps
1 of 10
Close gallery
Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS) enjoyed tea with a friend.

Photo credit: Instagram

“boot scootin’ boogie,” is how Robert Scott Wilson (Alex/Ben, DAYS) captioned this shot with girlfriend Terann.

Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Evan Hofer (Dex) gave a new meaning to face time.

Photo credit: Twitter

Emma Samms (Holly, GH) showed off the camerawork of hubby Simon McCoy.

Photo credit: Twitter

“Mommy and Daddy ready to go to the ASC Awards (best cinematographers in the industry!) While the kiddos get ready for night night with grandma,” reported Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al), with hubby Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) and kids Sebella, 11, and Dylan, 5.

Photo credit: Instagram

Brandon Beemer (Shawn, DAYS) flew in the lap of luxury to Dubai.

Photo credit: Instagram

Michael Damian (Danny, Y&R) and his wife, Janeen, were all smiles.

Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B et al) baked up a batch of blueberry muffins.

Photo credit: Instagram

Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, ALL MY CHILDREN) got some love from his dog, Lena.

Photo credit: Instagram

Lachlan Buchanan (ex-Kyle, Y&R) couldn’t contain his excitement for being in Australia, posting, “Being home just feels bloody good 🇦🇺😎✌️☀️ 🕶️ 😍#tamarama #sydney #australia #summer #pride

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments