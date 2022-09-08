Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), daughters Sophie, 4 and Olivia, 6, welcomed home Justin Gaston (ex-Chance), who was filming out of town. Photo credit: Instagram

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) made sure to caffeinate. Photo credit: Instagram

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R), daughter Natalia, 12, and son Jameson, 6, enjoyed time outdoors. Photo credit: Instagram

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) kept it moving. Photo credit: Instagram

Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS et al) and daughter Isabella, 12, spent the last days of summer in California’s Lake Tahoe. Photo credit: Instagram

Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS) spent Labor Day on the lake with her husband, Jason. Photo credit: Instagram

“We had the best day at the @usopen thank you so much @usta!!!!” raved GH’s Laura Wright (Carly), with beau Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter). Photo credit: Instagram

Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, ANOTHER WORLD) dined al fresco. Photo credit: Instagram

Of his trip to Istanbul, Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer, GH) noted, “Wild times!! My soul feels free.. Also please enjoy the last picture of me dressed as Ottoman royalty lol.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Absolutely incredible time in Romania with my family,” reported Jonathan Jackson (ex-Lucky, GH, with wife Lisa Vultaggio, ex-Hannah, GH). We will never forget the beauty, hospitality, history and love of the Romania people.” Photo credit: Instagram