Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), daughters Sophie, 4 and Olivia, 6, welcomed home Justin Gaston (ex-Chance), who was filming out of town.
Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) made sure to caffeinate.
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R), daughter Natalia, 12, and son Jameson, 6, enjoyed time outdoors.
Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) kept it moving.
Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS et al) and daughter Isabella, 12, spent the last days of summer in California’s Lake Tahoe.
Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS) spent Labor Day on the lake with her husband, Jason.
“We had the best day at the @usopen thank you so much @usta!!!!” raved GH’s Laura Wright (Carly), with beau Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter).
Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, ANOTHER WORLD) dined al fresco.
Of his trip to Istanbul, Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer, GH) noted, “Wild times!! My soul feels free.. Also please enjoy the last picture of me dressed as Ottoman royalty lol.”
“Absolutely incredible time in Romania with my family,” reported Jonathan Jackson (ex-Lucky, GH, with wife Lisa Vultaggio, ex-Hannah, GH). We will never forget the beauty, hospitality, history and love of the Romania people.”
Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) sported a show-themed sweatshirt.