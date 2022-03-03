Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) and wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B) celebrated Olympian Shaun White’s retirement.
Haley Pullos (Molly, GH) appeared as a guest on Maurice Benard’s (Sonny, GH) YouTube series, STATE OF MIND, and posted, “thank you mo for opening up such an honest and vulnerable dialogue.”
“I mean….it’s a whole look 😆,” Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) joked about his clothing ensemble.
Zach Tinker (Sonny, DAYS) took his pal’s pooch out for a bite to eat.
Y&R’s Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and Melissa Ordway (Abby) celebrated daughter Olivia’s “Coronation Day” weekend.
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH), wife Lauren and daughter Savannah went on a family hike.
Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B) was all smiles hanging with his daughters, Molly and Grace.
Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie, DAYS, far l.) enjoyed a ladies’ night with (from l.) Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie, DAYS), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) and Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan, DAYS).