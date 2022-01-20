Social

Katrina Bowden (Flo, B&B) hit the slopes.

Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS) enjoyed a mountain getaway with wife Elizabeth and daughter Delilah.

“Check me out in Soap Opera Digest magazine!!” trilled GH’s Amelie McLain

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) and her pup Rufus bonded.

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) proved that blondes have more fun.

“Soooo much seeing my pal Tristan [Rogers, Robert, GH],” beamed Patrika Darbo (Nancy, DAYS).

Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) struck a pose.

Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS) did some reflecting.

“Football is life,” declared Molly Burnett (ex-Molly, DAYS, r.), with Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie, DAYS), who she called “tha real MVP.”

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) and husband Helmet Huber were all smiles.

