“Gotta make sure these babies enjoy their Christmas…,” posted Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R, second from l.), who joined (from l.) co-stars Bryton James (Devon), Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), Eric Braeden (Victor) and Connor Floyd (Chance) at a Salvation Army toy drive.

Photo credit: Instagram

Tina Huang (Melinda, DAYS, r.) enthused, “Me and @Marth27 [Belle] choppin it up with some holiday cheer. Friends not foes. #LegalEagles #Frenemies.”

Photo credit: Instagram

Cady McClain (ex-Dixie, ALL MY CHILDREN, et al) cuddled up to hubby Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin, GH) on a trip to New York City.

Photo credit: Instagram

“What a glorious birthday party that my friend Peter Georges threw at his magnificent home with my beautiful co-stars Leann Hunley [Anna, l.] & Lauren Koslow [Kate],” trilled Thaao Penghlis (ex, DAYS). “The food was superb. And I behaved.”

Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R, c., with Amelia Heinle, Victoria, l., and Christel Khalil, Lily) beamed, “Oh what fun was had celebrating the holidays with my @youngandrestlesscbs family.”

Photo credit: Instagram

Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) got glammed up.

Photo credit: Instagram

James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS) and his wife, Lissa, were all smiles.

Photo credit: Instagram

Haley Pullos (Molly, GH) enjoyed a beautiful sunset.

Photo credit: Twitter

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) got a bear hug from his son, Christian.

Photo credit: Instagram

Miles Gaston Villanueva (ex-Luca, Y&R) got a caffeine boost.

Photo credit: Instagram

