Katrina Bowden (Flo, B&B) went mountain climbing in Utah’s Zion National Park.

Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS) took a dip in the pool, with his daughter, Delilah.

Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH) announced her plans to attend UCLA this fall.
Karla Mosley (Amanda, Y&R) snuggled with her sleeping daughter Aurora.

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) struck a pose.

Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, GH) showed her growing pregnancy bump on a trip to the beach.

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) spent some time hitting the bag.

“Learning a thing or two about horses from [daughter] Adeline,” Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) enthused.

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) cuddled with her kids, Natalia and Jameson.

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) tended to her flowers.

Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy, GUIDING LIGHT), son Lion and daughter Amélie celebrated May 4th appropriately.

