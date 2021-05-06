Katrina Bowden (Flo, B&B) went mountain climbing in Utah’s Zion National Park.
Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS) took a dip in the pool, with his daughter, Delilah.
Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH) announced her plans to attend UCLA this fall.
Karla Mosley (Amanda, Y&R) snuggled with her sleeping daughter Aurora.
Diamond White (Paris, B&B) struck a pose.
Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, GH) showed her growing pregnancy bump on a trip to the beach.
Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) spent some time hitting the bag.
“Learning a thing or two about horses from [daughter] Adeline,” Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) enthused.
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) cuddled with her kids, Natalia and Jameson.
Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) tended to her flowers.
Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy, GUIDING LIGHT), son Lion and daughter Amélie celebrated May 4th appropriately.