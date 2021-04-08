Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) enjoyed spring break with husband David, son Ben and daughter Megan.
B&B’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva) both posed with their daughter, Everleigh and Cocoa, the horse.
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) posed in front of a spectacular sunset on the beach.
Katrina Bowden (Flo, B&B) spent some time in the sand.
Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) cozied up to an equine.
Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH et al) enjoyed a cold beverage.
Farah Galfond (ex-Mimi, DAYS) had some bonding time with her son, Spencer.
Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) and her son, Hayden, shared a hug.
DAYS co-stars Victoria Konefal (Ciara) and Lindsay Arnold (Allie) had a day at the beach.
Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) enjoyed a round of golf.
Eden McCoy (Jossyln, GH) struck a pose.
Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) went took a hike.
Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) showed off her new hairstyle.