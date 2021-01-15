Social Snaps

social

Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) spent a warm winter day in California swimming with her son, Hayden.  

Photo credit: Instagram

Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS) had lunch with Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) and makeup artist Corina Duran-Rabichuk.

Photo credit: Instagram

A heavily bearded Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) hit the road.

Photo credit: Instagram

Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) held on tight to her dog, Charbar.

Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Nelsen (ex-AJ, ALL MY CHILDREN) hit the slopes for some snowboarding in South Lake Tahoe, CA.

Photo credit: Instagram

Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B) and her daughter, Poppy, shared some bonding time.

Photo credit: Instagram

Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy, DAYS) posed with his well-behaved dogs, Tito, Shadow and Chancers.  

Photo credit: Instagram

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) shared this photo with her adorable Mini Goldendoodle, Kimba.

Photo credit: Twitter

Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) plotted out his next putt on the golf course.

Photo credit: Instagram

“House flooded... been living like hobos in this hotel... now I’m an artist... and my muse goes by the name of Mr. Pancakes... give a swipe and see what he inspires me to paint,” reported Michael Graziadei (ex-Daniel, Y&R).

Photo credit: Instagram

