Social Snaps

Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) spent a warm winter day in California swimming with her son, Hayden.
Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS) had lunch with Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) and makeup artist Corina Duran-Rabichuk.
A heavily bearded Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) hit the road.
Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) held on tight to her dog, Charbar.
Eric Nelsen (ex-AJ, ALL MY CHILDREN) hit the slopes for some snowboarding in South Lake Tahoe, CA.
Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B) and her daughter, Poppy, shared some bonding time.
Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy, DAYS) posed with his well-behaved dogs, Tito, Shadow and Chancers.
Laura Wright (Carly, GH) shared this photo with her adorable Mini Goldendoodle, Kimba.
Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) plotted out his next putt on the golf course.
“House flooded... been living like hobos in this hotel... now I’m an artist... and my muse goes by the name of Mr. Pancakes... give a swipe and see what he inspires me to paint,” reported Michael Graziadei (ex-Daniel, Y&R).