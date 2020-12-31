Social Snaps

“Snowmobile days are the best days!” declared Brandon Beemer (Shawn, DAYS).
Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) rode in style on her sixthreezero electric bike.
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) got goofy with daughter Adeline, 5. “Playing horsies,” he reported
Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) showed off his close shave.
Angie Harmon captioned this shot with hubby-to-be Greg Vaughan (ex-Eric, DAYS), “Cowboys & Cowgirls.”
Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) spent some quality time with his mom, Loretta.
Mused Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R), “I spent most of the year in my bathrobe… I might as well end it that way.”
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) lounged on the couch with his dog, Mina.
Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) was ready for a day on the golf course.