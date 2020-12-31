Social

PHOTOS

Social Snaps

Social

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 9

Social Snaps
1 of 9
Close gallery
“Snowmobile days are the best days!” declared Brandon Beemer (Shawn, DAYS).

Photo credit: Instagram

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) rode in style on her sixthreezero electric bike.

Photo credit: Instagram

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) got goofy with daughter Adeline, 5. “Playing horsies,” he reported

Photo credit: Instagram

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) showed off his close shave.

Photo credit: Instagram

Angie Harmon captioned this shot with hubby-to-be Greg Vaughan (ex-Eric, DAYS), “Cowboys & Cowgirls.”

Photo credit: Instagram

Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) spent some quality time with his mom, Loretta.  

Photo credit: Instagram

Mused Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R), “I spent most of the year in my bathrobe… I might as well end it that way.”

Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) lounged on the couch with his dog, Mina.

Photo credit: Instagram

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) was ready for a day on the golf course.

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments