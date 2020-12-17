Social Snaps

“California in December,” was Ingo Rademacher’s (Jax, GH) caption for this beachy shot with sons Peanut (l.) and Pohaku.
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) and her husband Scott, answered the age-old question, “Do you want to build a snowman?”
Steve Burton (Jason, GH) said of firstborn Makena, “This one is growing up way too fast!”
Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R) matched her outfit to the sky.
Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) struck a pose. “Denim on denim,” she noted.
Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) got in a round of golf.
Jophielle Love (Violet, GH) vamped for the cameras during an at-home dress-up session.
Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) received some puppy love.
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R) hit the sand.
Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) showed off her depleted wine collection, captioning this shot, “So here I am, month ten of quarantine...still homeschooling two kids ...and now attempting to train two 9 week old puppies at the same time. This was full a week ago.”