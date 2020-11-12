Social Snaps

Katrina Bowden’s (Flo, B&B) relaxing weekend didn’t go as planned when she was snowed in at Big Bear Mountain in CA. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Lamon Archey (Eli) celebrated Robert Scott Wilson’s (Ben) birthday with a day of skeet shooting. “For the first time in history, Ben had a gun and didn’t hit Eli over the head with it,” quipped Archey. Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) and his dog, Mina, locked eyes. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Lauralee Bell (Christine), Tricia Cast (Nina) and Patty Weaver (ex-Gina) had lunch together. Photo credit: Instagram

Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) and her son, Hayden, spent the weekend in Lake Arrowhead, CA. Photo credit: Instagram

Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS) and her REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS co-star, Kyle Richards, had a fashion emergency. Photo credit: Instagram

"Time to put in the miles and ditch the Covid10😂 or 15 Been hitting it double. 5 mile and 4 mile runs. Morning and afternoon. Get after it y'all #workout #health ," is how Ingo Rademacher (Jax, GH) captioned this post-run shot. Photo credit: Instagram

Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R), husband Navid and son Liam all celebrated daughter Naliyah’s 2nd birthday. Photo credit: Instagram

J.R. Martinez (ex-Brot, ALL MY CHILDREN) his wife, Diana, and their daughter, Lauryn, spent some quality time together. Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R) masked up. Photo credit: Twitter