Social Snaps

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) didn’t let the heat stop him from his daily exercise routing, posting, “It was a hot one today, but still a good day for a run!! 😅 How did you break a sweat today? 💪🏾💪🏾 #fitness #makinggains #itstoohot
Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) had a little fun with hair dye.
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) fulfilled his need for speed at the racetrack, captioning this shot, “Guess I can say I’ve done 150+mph now! @nascar.racing.experience
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R) and her daughter, Josephine, shared some mommy and me time.
Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) got back to nature with a trip to June Lake, CA.
“knight of the round table,” Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) captioned this shot at the Hotel Bel-Air.
Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R) enjoyed her room service order while vacationing in New York.
Greg Vaughan (ex-Eric, DAYS) his fiancée Angie Harmon, and his sons, Jathan, Cavan and Landan, took a fall inspired family photo.
Teresa Castillo (ex-Sabrina, GH) celebrated her birthday with her children, Sebastian and Victoria.
Eddie and Kristen Alderson (ex-Matthew and ex-Starr, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) displayed the close sibling bond they share.
Casey Jon Deidrick (ex-Chad, DAYS) was living high on his hog.
Erik Valdez (ex-Trey, GH) took a stroll with his son, Enzo.