Soap Tropes - Surprise Twins

In 1985, ANOTHER WORLD’s Marley (Ellen Wheeler, far r.) was floored by the arrival of her identical twin sister, Vicky. Photo credit: NBC

While not a twin in the traditional sense, it certainly came as a shock to GUIDING LIGHT’s Reva when she came face to face with her clone, Dolly (Kim Zimmer), in 1998. Photo credit: PGP

Lily’s (Martha Byrne, near l.) previously unknown, showgirl twin Rose was introduced on AS THE WORLD TURNS in 2000. Photo credit: PGP

ALL MY CHILDREN’s Krystal (Bobbie Eakes, l.) confessed in 2009 that Marissa (Brittany Allen) was actually her daughter, twin to the late Babe. Photo credit: ABC