Soap Tropes - Surprise Twins

In 1985, ANOTHER WORLD’s Marley (Ellen Wheeler, far r.) was floored by the arrival of her identical twin sister, Vicky.
While not a twin in the traditional sense, it certainly came as a shock to GUIDING LIGHT’s Reva when she came face to face with her clone, Dolly (Kim Zimmer), in 1998.
Lily’s (Martha Byrne, near l.) previously unknown, showgirl twin Rose was introduced on AS THE WORLD TURNS in 2000.
ALL MY CHILDREN’s Krystal (Bobbie Eakes, l.) confessed in 2009 that Marissa (Brittany Allen) was actually her daughter, twin to the late Babe.
In 2011, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s nefarious Irene revealed that Victor Lord, Jr. (Trevor St. John, near r.), who’d been brainwashed to take over Todd’s (Roger Howarth) life, was actually his twin.