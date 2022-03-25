OLTL

Soap Tropes - Surprise Twins

Credit: ABC

Soap Tropes - Surprise Twins
In 1985, ANOTHER WORLD’s Marley (Ellen Wheeler, far r.) was floored by the arrival of her identical twin sister, Vicky.

Photo credit: NBC

While not a twin in the traditional sense, it certainly came as a shock to GUIDING LIGHT’s Reva when she came face to face with her clone, Dolly (Kim Zimmer), in 1998.

Photo credit: PGP

Lily’s (Martha Byrne, near l.) previously unknown, showgirl twin Rose was introduced on AS THE WORLD TURNS in 2000.

Photo credit: PGP

ALL MY CHILDREN’s Krystal (Bobbie Eakes, l.) confessed in 2009 that Marissa (Brittany Allen) was actually her daughter, twin to the late Babe.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2011, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s nefarious Irene revealed that Victor Lord, Jr. (Trevor St. John, near r.), who’d been brainwashed to take over Todd’s (Roger Howarth) life, was actually his twin.

Photo credit: ABC

