Soap Tropes - Stolen At Birth

In 1982, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Katrina (Nancy Snyder) was reunited with Mary, who had been taken from her three years earlier and given to an unsuspecting Jenny to raise. Photo credit: ABC

ALL MY CHILDREN’s Erica (Susan Lucci, r.) claimed to have adopted a baby girl in 1997 — but she’d actually stolen the tot from her biological mom, Maria (Eva LaRue). Photo credit: ABC

In 1998, SUNSET BEACH’s Annie drugged Olivia (Lesley-Anne Down) and kidnapped her newborn son, Trey, giving her to Olivia’s daughter Caitlin; she eventually got him back. Also pictured: Sam Behrens as Gregory. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2003, PASSIONS’s Sheridan was led to believe her newborn had died, when actually, he’d been snatched — and Beth (Kelli McCarty) was passing him off as her own son with Luis. Photo credit: JPI