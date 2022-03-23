Soap Tropes - Long-Lost Offspring

In 1980, DALLAS’s Ray Krebbs (Steve Kanaly, l.) got confirmation that he was the biological son of Jock Ewing (Jim Davis), his boss at Southfork Ranch. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

GUIDING LIGHT’s Alexandra (Beverlee McKinsey) was reunited with her missing son, Lujack (Vincent Irizarry), in 1984.

The 1985 arrival of Johnny’s (Bernard Barrow, r.) illegitimate adult son, Dakota (Christopher Durham), rocked his marriage to Maeve (Helen Gallagher). Photo credit: ABC Photo Archives

On KNOTS LANDING, Paige (Nicolette Sheridan) showed up on Mack’s (Kevin Dobson) doorstep in 1986 claiming to be his daughter (which turned out to be true). Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection