Liam Spencer, B&B, (2010-present)
As Liam, Clifton graduated to leading man territory — and won Emmys in all three major acting categories. Even when his flip-flopping character is in the doghouse with fans, Clifton’s soulful and committed performance earns him rave reviews.
Dillon Quartermaine, GH (2003-07)
Able to hold his own with heavy-hitters like on-screen mama Jane Elliot (Tracy) when he made his soap debut at 18, Clifton brought a lighthearted charm that made Dillon a hugely successful addition to the Quartermaine ranks.
Schuyler Joplin, ONE LIFE TO LIVE
(2009-10)
The bad news: through no fault of the actor’s, his Llanview alter ego — a biology teacher with addiction issues — lasted little more than a year. The good news: within months of his OLTL firing, he was under contract at B&B.