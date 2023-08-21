Liam Spencer, B&B, (2010-present) As Liam, Clifton graduated to leading man territory — and won Emmys in all three major acting categories. Even when his flip-flopping character is in the doghouse with fans, Clifton’s soulful and committed performance earns him rave reviews. Photo credit: JPI

Dillon Quartermaine, GH (2003-07) Able to hold his own with heavy-hitters like on-screen mama Jane Elliot (Tracy) when he made his soap debut at 18, Clifton brought a lighthearted charm that made Dillon a hugely successful addition to the Quartermaine ranks. Photo credit: ABC