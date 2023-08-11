Soap Faves On The Picket Line

“Meet some great folks on the line!” reported Charles Shaughnessy (ex-Victor, GH et al, far l.). Photo credit: Instagram

“ ‘Union Strong’ Let’s goooo!!!” enthused James Hyde (ex-Jeremy, Y&R; ex-Sam, PASSIONS et al, r.). “With my brother @rodneyvanjohnson [Russell, B&B; ex-T.C., PASSIONS]. It’s hot but have to show up!!!” Photo credit: Instagram

“What better way to start the week than in solidarity with my fellow writers and actors!” enthused PASSIONS alum Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, near l.), with former co-star Ryan McPartlin (ex-Hank). Photo credit: Instagram

“It’s hot! But it’s worth it,” shared Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS et al). “This is my fifth line today. Dropping off beverages, cheering lines. This one I’m walking, and I love it. More tomorrow. Union member since 1979.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Spent opening day of the largest film I’ve ever been involved in [Oppenheimer], not on the red carpet, but on the sidewalk fighting to keep AI from taking over our industry,” shared Ted King (Jack, B&B). Photo credit: Instagram