Soap Faves On The Picket Line

More of your faves hit the WGA/SAG-AFTRA picket lines to show their support for the strikes.
“Meet some great folks on the line!” reported Charles Shaughnessy (ex-Victor, GH et al, far l.).
Photo credit: Instagram
“ ‘Union Strong’ Let’s goooo!!!” enthused James Hyde (ex-Jeremy, Y&R; ex-Sam, PASSIONS et al, r.). “With my brother
@rodneyvanjohnson [Russell, B&B; ex-T.C., PASSIONS]. It’s hot but have to show up!!!”
Photo credit: Instagram
“What better way to start the week than in solidarity with my fellow writers and actors!” enthused PASSIONS alum Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, near l.), with former co-star Ryan McPartlin (ex-Hank).
Photo credit: Instagram
“It’s hot! But it’s worth it,” shared Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS et al). “This is my fifth line today. Dropping off beverages, cheering lines. This one I’m walking, and I love it. More tomorrow. Union member since 1979.”
Photo credit: Instagram
“Spent opening day of the largest film I’ve ever been involved in [Oppenheimer], not on the red carpet, but on the sidewalk fighting to keep AI from taking over our industry,” shared Ted King (Jack, B&B).
Photo credit: Instagram
Soap alums Kevin Bacon (ex-Tim, GUIDING LIGHT et al) and Marisa Tomei (ex-Marcy, AS THE WORLD TURNS) picketed for SAG-AFTRA in front of the Warner Bros. Building in New York City.
Photo credit: INSTAR IMAGES
Photo credit: INSTAR IMAGES