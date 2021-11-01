9 of 17

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) explained the get-ups for son Jameson and daughter Natalia, stating, “Putting out the Khaleesi vibes. Or Cersei. Whichever. Mother of dragons. Mother of dinosaurs. Who is this masked Dino? I was a fairy. Jameson was a Ninja with his Ninja moves. Natalia was Harry Styles… who she loves so much. I hope you all had a spectacular Halloween! 🎃👻💀❤️”

Photo credit: Instagram