Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) made it a family affair with husband Navid, son Niam and daughter Naliyah, posting, “Happy Halloween 🎃. Wonder if this “family costume” makes as much sense to you as it did to me haha 😂. #optimusprime #bumblebee #flowerpower #themechanic
”
DAYS’s Lindsay Arnold (Allie) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara) went as Carrie and Tommy from the classic horror film Carrie.
Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) channeled his inner Patrick Bateman from the film American Psycho.
Rory Gibson dressed as the anime character Hiei from YU YU HAKUSHO.
B&B’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt), wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva), daughter Everleigh and dog Chance, dressed as Willie Wonka, Violet, an Oompa Loompa and the golden ticket, respectively.
Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) was bejeweled and made a pretty skeleton.
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) was surrounded by festively dressed girls, including daughters, Anbilliene, Eliana and Adeline.
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) explained the get-ups for son Jameson and daughter Natalia, stating, “Putting out the Khaleesi vibes. Or Cersei. Whichever. Mother of dragons. Mother of dinosaurs. Who is this masked Dino? I was a fairy. Jameson was a Ninja with his Ninja moves. Natalia was Harry Styles… who she loves so much. I hope you all had a spectacular Halloween! 🎃👻💀❤️”
B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) baked an adorable little cupcake, in the form of their daughter, Poppy.
“If Nickelodeon Patti and Disney Patti had a baby… Happy Halloween 🎃 👻,” Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) trilled.
Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH) stepped out of the ring for this shot as boxer Muhammad Ali.
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) proved she was in a league of her own with the pirated men in her life, hubby Matt and son Caden.
Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. mocked a scene from Dirty Dancing
, adding, “Nobody puts baby in the corner #happyhalloween
from Baby Houseman and Johnny Castle #dirtydancing #loverboy
”
Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, GH), husband Adam Fergus and daughters Juno and Maude were in full on cowboy and cowgirl mode. “We’ll be wrangling them for the rest of our lives @adamfergus #JunoetMaude
,” the actress coed.
Natalia Livingston (ex-Emily, GH), hubby Matt, daughter Colette and son John, had Disney characters covered.
“Haus von Gucci,” explained Blake Berris, who recently returned as DAYS’s Nick, with pal Jen Tullock.