Social

PHOTOS

Soap Faves Halloween Gallery

Social

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 17

Soap Faves Halloween Gallery
1 of 17
Close gallery
Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) made it a family affair with husband Navid, son Niam and daughter Naliyah, posting, “Happy Halloween 🎃. Wonder if this “family costume” makes as much sense to you as it did to me haha 😂. #optimusprime #bumblebee #flowerpower #themechanic

Photo credit: Instagram

"This was Zane’s idea apparently we are #blackwidow #taskmaster #opidiahstain -I’m not sure I’ll be able to get up from this position…," joked Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)

Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Lindsay Arnold (Allie) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara) went as Carrie and Tommy from the classic horror film Carrie.

Photo credit: Instagram

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) channeled his inner Patrick Bateman from the film American Psycho.

Photo credit: Instagram

Rory Gibson dressed as the anime character Hiei from YU YU HAKUSHO.

Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt), wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva), daughter Everleigh and dog Chance, dressed as Willie Wonka, Violet, an Oompa Loompa and the golden ticket, respectively.

Photo credit: Instagram

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) was bejeweled and made a pretty skeleton.

Photo credit: Instagram

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) was surrounded by festively dressed girls, including daughters, Anbilliene, Eliana and Adeline.

Photo credit: Instagram

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) explained the get-ups for son Jameson and daughter Natalia, stating, “Putting out the Khaleesi vibes. Or Cersei. Whichever. Mother of dragons. Mother of dinosaurs. Who is this masked Dino? I was a fairy. Jameson was a Ninja with his Ninja moves. Natalia was Harry Styles… who she loves so much. I hope you all had a spectacular Halloween! 🎃👻💀❤️”

Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) baked an adorable little cupcake, in the form of their daughter, Poppy.

Photo credit: Instagram

“If Nickelodeon Patti and Disney Patti had a baby… Happy Halloween 🎃 👻,” Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) trilled. 

Photo credit: Instagram

Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH) stepped out of the ring for this shot as boxer Muhammad Ali.

Photo credit: Twitter

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) proved she was in a league of her own with the pirated men in her life, hubby Matt and son Caden.

Photo credit: Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. mocked a scene from Dirty Dancing, adding, “Nobody puts baby in the corner #happyhalloween from Baby Houseman and Johnny Castle #dirtydancing #loverboy

Photo credit: Instagram

Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, GH), husband Adam Fergus and daughters Juno and Maude were in full on cowboy and cowgirl mode.  “We’ll be wrangling them for the rest of our lives @adamfergus #JunoetMaude,” the actress coed.

Photo credit: Instagram

Natalia Livingston (ex-Emily, GH), hubby Matt, daughter Colette and son John, had Disney characters covered.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Haus von Gucci,” explained Blake Berris, who recently returned as DAYS’s Nick, with pal Jen Tullock.

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments