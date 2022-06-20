Soap Faves Celebrate Father’s Day

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B), husband Bobby, and their kids, Gavin and Sophia, spent the day at the beach. Photo credit: Instagram

“Happy Father’s Day to one of the best!!! #fathersday #datenight ,” enthused Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) with her husband, Dave Sanov. Photo credit: Instagram

Michael Blake Kruse (Rory, GH) held daughter Harlow close to his heart, tweeting, “Fatherhood is one of the greatest privileges I’ve been blessed with❤️” Photo credit: Instagram

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) spent the day with his dad. Photo credit: Instagram

Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B) took a dip with this daughters, Molly and Grace. Photo credit: Instagram

Gilles Marini (ex-Ted, DAYS) was all smiles with wife, Carole, and their children, Georges and Juliana. Photo credit: Instagram

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) was surrounded by son Luca, father Bill and daughter Leila. Photo credit: Instagram

Scott Reeves (ex-Ryan, Y&R et al) had his arms full with grandsons Woods and Law. Photo credit: Instagram

Tuc Watkins (ex-David, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) celebrated with his children, Catchen and Curtis. Photo credit: Instagram