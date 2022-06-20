Soap Faves Celebrate Father’s Day

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B), husband Bobby, and their kids, Gavin and Sophia, spent the day at the beach.
“Happy Father’s Day to one of the best!!! #fathersday #datenight
,” enthused Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) with her husband, Dave Sanov.
Michael Blake Kruse (Rory, GH) held daughter Harlow close to his heart, tweeting, “Fatherhood is one of the greatest privileges I’ve been blessed with❤️”
Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) spent the day with his dad.
Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B) took a dip with this daughters, Molly and Grace.
Gilles Marini (ex-Ted, DAYS) was all smiles with wife, Carole, and their children, Georges and Juliana.
Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) was surrounded by son Luca, father Bill and daughter Leila.
Scott Reeves (ex-Ryan, Y&R et al) had his arms full with grandsons Woods and Law.
Tuc Watkins (ex-David, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) celebrated with his children, Catchen and Curtis.
Sydney Mikayla (ex-Trina, GH) had lunch with her dad, Derek.