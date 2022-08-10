Don Craig Played By: Jed Allan Air Flow: On June 21, 1971, Don was introduced as a successful attorney. He began dating Julie in 1974, but after their engagement ended, he took up with Marlena. During his 1978 senatorial campaign, Don discovered that he had a teenage daughter, Donna. He married Marlena the following year but the couple tragically lost their son, Don, Jr., to SIDS in 1980. In the wake of the tragedy, Don fell into an affair with Liz, and he and Marlena divorced. His 1981 marriage to Liz was invalid (as she was still legally Tony’s wife) and in 1983, his love affair with Maggie was nipped in the bud when she reunited with Mickey. Vanishing Act: On April 17, 1985, Don walked out of his front door to mail his income tax returns and was never seen in Salem again — though he did get an on-screen shout-out this past March, when Sarah was drugged into thinking she was Renee DuMonde. “I’m going to speak to Don Craig,” she huffed to Xander. “He’s the best lawyer in town.” Foiled in her efforts, she frowned to Tony, “No one has seen or heard from him in 35 years.” Photo credit: NBC

Neil Curtis Played By: Joseph Gallison Air Flow: Neil debuted in 1973 as a new doctor in town played by Ben Archibek. Gallison assumed the role in 1974 and Neil, a compulsive gambler, tried to deal with his escalating debt by marrying a wealthy woman. His first engagement, to Amanda, ended when she caught him in bed with a prostitute, but in 1975, he wed Phyllis; the union was doomed when he slept with her daughter, Mary. In 1981, Maggie (who was unable to conceive a child with Mickey), went to Neil to be inseminated by an anonymous donor. Unbeknownst to her or Mickey, Neil actually donated his own sperm, resulting in Sarah. On the rebound from a torrid romance with Liz, Neil wed Marie in 1983, then Liz in 1984 (she had given birth to his daughter, Noelle, the previous year), then Anjelica in 1988. Anjelica’s spurned suitor, Victor, sought revenge by pushing Neil back into gambling. It worked, and Neil lost all of his money (and Anjelica). He had a fling with Maggie in 1990, and when Sarah caught them in the act, the duo revealed to Sarah that Neil is her bio dad. She still ratted them out to Mickey, who was crushed. Vanishing Act: On October 16, 1991, Neil was working his regular shift at the hospital when he cut his conversation with Victor Kiriakis short by saying, “I have patients to see ... lots of patients.” (Portrayer Gallison ad-libbed the “lots of patients” part of the line, he revealed in a 2015 interview.) Neil’s whereabouts went unaddressed until 2018, when Sarah returned to the canvas and Maggie mentioned how proud Neil would have been to know his daughter had become a doctor, implying that he had passed away. Photo credit: NBC

Anne Milbauer Played By: Meredith Scott Lynn Air Flow: Anne was introduced as the head of HR at Salem University Hospital on September 7, 2012 who had a vendetta against Jennifer and colluded with Chloe to break up Jennifer and Daniel. That didn’t work, nor did her 2014 efforts to get Cameron, the boyfriend of Jennifer’s daughter, Abigail, fired from the hospital. Next, she teamed up with Theresa to spread gossip that Daniel and Theresa were having an affair and moved to have him brought before the ethics committee. Anne’s on-and-off scheming with Theresa continued through 2016, and she was depressed when Theresa skipped town without saying good-bye. Vanishing Act: On July 11, 2017, Anne summoned Lucas to the pub and explained that she’d been running The Spectator while Adrienne and Jennifer were dealing with issues in their personal lives. Later, Anne told Adrienne that she wouldn’t print a story about Sonny being a suspect in Deimos’s murder without her consent and Adrienne exploded. Lucas told Anne to leave, and she was never seen again. Photo credit: JPI