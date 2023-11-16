Show And Tell With DAYS OR OUR LIVES's Lucas Adams

Show me: You on vacation “This picture is from our honeymoon. We went to Jamaica right after the new year. We each brought a book. We had planned so much for the wedding that we wanted to just not do anything on our honeymoon, so we went there and we didn’t do anything. It was awesome. We laid around, had some fun, explored the island a bit and had a great time.” Photo credit: Photos Courtesy of Lucas Adams

Show me: You on Halloween “On our first Halloween as a married couple, Shelby and I went as The Addams Family. That’s [spelled with] two D’s; we’re just one D. We thought about Gomez and Morticia and decided to just go for it.” Photo credit: Photos Courtesy of Lucas Adams

Show me: You celebrating your birthday “When I turned 30 in July, my friends and I took the train down to San Diego to see the Texas Rangers, who happened to be playing the Padres. The Rangers are my team, so we got to go down and watch them. We spent the night there and made a little trip out of it.” Photo credit: Photos Courtesy of Lucas Adams

Show me: You enjoying nature “A few years ago, my friends and I went to Yosemite. It was my first time. We went hiking throughout the entire park, saw all the giant trees, the sequoias, got to see the sun set ... It was really beautiful.” Photo credit: Photos Courtesy of Lucas Adams

Show me: You with your dog “This is Lando. This is my baby. I’ve had him since he was 10 weeks old. He just recently turned eight years old, so he’s getting his gray beard going. This picture was taken in Colorado, where we were going on a hike through the woods.” Photo credit: Photos Courtesy of Lucas Adams

Show me: You being a goofball “I’m wearing the Iron Man infinity gauntlet from the Avengers: End Game movies. Victoria Konefal [ex- Ciara] gave me that. She had gotten it as a gift and was like, ‘I know the perfect person that would love this.’ It became our Christmas tree topper for a little bit, because it actually lights up.” Photo credit: Photos Courtesy of Lucas Adams

Show me: You in your happy place “I still play baseball every Sunday, and I play softball throughout the week. Sports, in general, are just kind of my happy place, and baseball is my favorite. It’s like my therapy.” Photo credit: Photos Courtesy of Lucas Adams