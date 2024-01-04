Seven DAYS OF OUR LIVES Characters Who Overdosed

An unstable Laura was deeply affected by her mentally ill mother’s suicide in 1979. She began having hallucinations of her dead mother and hearing her voice. That, coupled with her fear that her husband, Bill, was having an affair, pushed her over the edge. Laura swallowed a handful of pills and tried to hang herself. Fortunately, Bill saved her, then had her committed to a sanitarium. She remained in one until 1993, when it was discovered that Laura (now played by Jaime Lyn Bauer, pictured) had been drugged into remaining in a catatonic state to bilk her family for the cost of her long-term care. Photo credit: Betsy Annas/JPI

Tony DiMera Knowing Tony (Thaao Penghlis) was about to identify her as the Salem Stalker, Marlena (Deidre Hall) sneaked into his hospital room and injected a lethal drug into his IV in 2004. After taunting him about his impending demise, she kissed him good-bye on this lips. Soon after, Tony “died". However, months later, he turned up alive on Melaswen Island along with Marlena’s other victims. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/JPI

Chloe Lane In 2009, a vengeful Kate (Lauren Koslow) decided to eliminate Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), who was married to her son, Lucas, but having an affair with Kate’s ex, Daniel. So, she poisoned poisoned some brownies and coaxed Chloe into eating them. When Chloe fell into a coma, Kate framed Daniel for the crime by planting a bottle of the drug she’d used to taint the brownies in his apartment. Although Daniel was arrested, he ultimately found an anecdote, administered it to Chloe, and saved her life. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Theresa Donovan Wild child Theresa’s (then-Jen Lilley) partying ways caught up with her in 2013, when she overdosed on ecstasy during a date with JJ (Casey Moss, r.). On parole and fearing it would be revoked, JJ called Daniel (Shawn Christian) for help. Daniel took the fall, claiming he’d been with Theresa, and rushed her to the hospital, where she recovered. Theresa’s concerned parents, Shane and Kim, raced to Salem and convinced her to start attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

Jade Michaels Desperate for her ex-boyfriend Joey’s attention and realizing he was only there for her in times of need, Jade (Gabrielle Haugh), who was recovering from surgery, swallowed a heap of pain pills in 2017. When she collapsed on their apartment floor, Kayla insisted Jade have tests run at the hospital and discovered she’d purposely abused her medication. Kayla set Jade up with a new bottle of placebo pills, and she soon attempted the same stunt. However, Kayla exposed her to Joey, who finally realized it was time to walk away from his ex. Photo credit: XJjohnson/jpistudios.com

Lani Price When Lani (Sal Stowers) went undercover to take down a pimp named Snake in 2017, he discovered she was a cop, held a gun to her head, and forced her to swallow a lethal dose of Halo. Fortunately, Lani’s backup, JJ, burst onto the scene. Together JJ and Lani took down Snake; then Lani raced to the bathroom to induce vomiting. JJ took Lani to the hospital, where her stomach was pumped. Although she writhed in pain for days, Lani ultimately recovered. Photo credit: XJjohnson/jpistudios.com