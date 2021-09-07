PHOTOS September Hot Photos September 7, 2021 9:17AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: JPIView gallery 3 September Hot Photos 1 of 3 Close gallery 1 of 3Tune-In Alert! DAYS's Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Calista (Cady Huffman) have a heated confrontationPhoto credit: JPI2 of 3Tune-In Alert: DAYS’s Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) enjoy their honeymoon.Photo credit: JPI3 of 3Marisa Ramirez (ex-Carmen, Y&R; ex-Gia, GH) and BLUE BLOODS co-star, Donnie Wahlberg, were seen filming scenes for an upcoming episode of season 12 in New York City.Photo credit: Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Tune-In Alert! DAYS's Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Calista (Cady Huffman) have a heated confrontationPhoto credit: JPITune-In Alert: DAYS’s Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) enjoy their honeymoon.Photo credit: JPIMarisa Ramirez (ex-Carmen, Y&R; ex-Gia, GH) and BLUE BLOODS co-star, Donnie Wahlberg, were seen filming scenes for an upcoming episode of season 12 in New York City.Photo credit: Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock By SOD Filed Under: Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless Comments