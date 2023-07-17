Promo banner Promo banner
Credit: JPI

Gavin Houston (Zeke, GH), who grew up in a soap-viewing household and was a fan of iconic ALL MY CHILDREN supercouple Angie and Jesse, almost lived out his boyhood dream of playing their characters’ son, Frankie Hubbard. “I was going to play Frankie, but I couldn’t at the time because of GUIDING LIGHT,” where he was playing Remy. (The AMC role went instead to Jason Olive.) “That was bittersweet for me,” he says of the scheduling conflict. “I was so happy to be on GUIDING LIGHT, but I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that would have been such a great opportunity! I always wanted to work with them!’ ” Happily, his professional path later crossed with Angie and Jesse’s portrayers, Debbi Morgan and Darnell Williams. Houston beams, “It’s just interesting how life works, because as a kid, I told myself, ‘I want to work with them,’ and then I got to, just not in the capacity that I thought I would! Darnell Williams directed me on an episode of GUIDING LIGHT and then a few years later, I got to do a film with Debbi [the 2016 Lifetime biopic TONI BRAXTON: UNBREAK MY HEART]! They were both amazing.”

Photo credit: ABC

The scene where Y&R’s Sally and Chloe made their big business pitch to Lily and Devon turned out to be a little more daunting to shoot for the actors involved. “We had the funniest take I think I’ve ever had on any show,” declares Courtney Hope (Sally). “It was during rehearsal and right in the middle of our scene, someone, I think was a prop guy, walked in not realizing it was rehearsal. At first, it was a little funny and then it built up to where everything was funny, so by the time we got to the end of the pitch and I said, ‘So what do you think?’, Bryton [James, Devon], Christel [Khalil, Lily], Liz [Hendrickson, Chloe] and I were crying because we were laughing so hard. Even the producers and other people on the set were laughing. It was just a crap shoot of a mess and we were really hoping that they had taped it. But moments like this remind me of how much I love what I do.” Luckily, the scene went smoother when the cameras rolled. “We were able to get it out of our system and [finish] the job,” Hope affirms. “It’s funny, I usually can hold it together when people get the giggles. Sometimes Mark [Grossman, Adam] will start laughing because he breaks pretty easily. When someone gets like that, I usually don’t look into their eyes during the scene, I’ll focus on the forehead and that usually does the trick.”

Photo credit: JPI

