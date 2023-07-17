Gavin Houston (Zeke, GH), who grew up in a soap-viewing household and was a fan of iconic ALL MY CHILDREN supercouple Angie and Jesse, almost lived out his boyhood dream of playing their characters’ son, Frankie Hubbard. “I was going to play Frankie, but I couldn’t at the time because of GUIDING LIGHT,” where he was playing Remy. (The AMC role went instead to Jason Olive.) “That was bittersweet for me,” he says of the scheduling conflict. “I was so happy to be on GUIDING LIGHT, but I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that would have been such a great opportunity! I always wanted to work with them!’ ” Happily, his professional path later crossed with Angie and Jesse’s portrayers, Debbi Morgan and Darnell Williams. Houston beams, “It’s just interesting how life works, because as a kid, I told myself, ‘I want to work with them,’ and then I got to, just not in the capacity that I thought I would! Darnell Williams directed me on an episode of GUIDING LIGHT and then a few years later, I got to do a film with Debbi [the 2016 Lifetime biopic TONI BRAXTON: UNBREAK MY HEART]! They were both amazing.”
Photo credit: ABC