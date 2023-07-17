2 of 2

The scene where Y&R’s Sally and Chloe made their big business pitch to Lily and Devon turned out to be a little more daunting to shoot for the actors involved. “We had the funniest take I think I’ve ever had on any show,” declares Courtney Hope (Sally). “It was during rehearsal and right in the middle of our scene, someone, I think was a prop guy, walked in not realizing it was rehearsal. At first, it was a little funny and then it built up to where everything was funny, so by the time we got to the end of the pitch and I said, ‘So what do you think?’, Bryton [James, Devon], Christel [Khalil, Lily], Liz [Hendrickson, Chloe] and I were crying because we were laughing so hard. Even the producers and other people on the set were laughing. It was just a crap shoot of a mess and we were really hoping that they had taped it. But moments like this remind me of how much I love what I do.” Luckily, the scene went smoother when the cameras rolled. “We were able to get it out of our system and [finish] the job,” Hope affirms. “It’s funny, I usually can hold it together when people get the giggles. Sometimes Mark [Grossman, Adam] will start laughing because he breaks pretty easily. When someone gets like that, I usually don’t look into their eyes during the scene, I’ll focus on the forehead and that usually does the trick.”

Photo credit: JPI