Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) was thrilled to be a part of B&B’s location shoot in Rome. “This is my first [international] remote shoot for this show; they’ve always talked about how fun they are and it did not disappoint,” he raves. Though it was a brisk shooting schedule, the actor didn’t mind. “Long days, but to shoot in front of such iconic spots was surreal,” he notes. “There were so many people that came out to support us. They were all excited and so sweet.” He also enjoyed getting to see the city. “Riding scooters around the streets of Rome while shooting? Every time they would yell cut, I’d jump on one and start gunning it. We all enjoyed exploring the city together, and the humidity reminded me of home.” Once the show wrapped, Atkinson continued his travels with real-life love Brytnee Ratledge. “We spent a few days afterward down toward the Amalfi Coast and loved it,” he reports. “I can say from Amalfi to Lake Como, Italy is a treat.” Plus, he adds, “Best pasta in the world.” Photo credit: Instagram

Brook Kerr (Portia) is thrilled that GH decided to bring Gavin Houston back as her character’s brother, Zeke, who was introduced in February when Portia tied the knot with Curtis. “What went down the first time he was here is that Frank [Valentini, executive producer] was like, ‘I can’t have you not have a family!’ And I was like, ‘Thank you! I appreciate that!’ ” she relays. “So, he booked the dad [Ricco Ross, who played Sterling] through Mark [Teschner, casting director], who is always great, and he was like, ‘I have a few options for the brother. Do you want to come in and read with them?’ I was excited for that, to read with a few of them, and they were saying, ‘You know, if things work out, if we like who we cast, who knows? Maybe he’ll come back.’ And in my mind, I was like, ‘Oh, he’s coming back! We’re gonna make sure he comes back!’ And Gavin just had this wonderful air about him, with a little bit of swag, but still present. They asked me for my input and I was like, ‘He’s great!’ So they booked him, obviously, and then I was so happy to hear he was coming back because he’s so sweet, but also definitely about his work; he’s a very focused human being. He’s just a great addition to the show!” Photo credit: ABC

James Reynolds was delighted to hear that Kim Coles had been cast as Nurse Whitley on DAYS. “It turns out that Kim and I had met before. She actually did her one-person show at our theater [Fremont Centre Theatre in Pasadena] a few years ago,” he shares. “We met and talked for quite a bit when she was going through that. I remember that conversation very well, so we had that in common. It was nice to renew a relationship that I didn’t think I’d have the chance to renew. I’m very happy about that. And, of course, Jackée [Harry, Paulina] has known Kim for years. So the whole experience really was pleasant. I like working with people that I like. That makes things better and better results, ultimately.” Reynolds describes the dynamic between the threesome on set as “very funny, obviously. These are two very funny women and also two very lovely nice people. That makes things very good in a working situation. It’s just a pleasure to go to work and do what I’m doing.” Photo credit: JPI