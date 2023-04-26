1 of 2

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) remembers how a certain co-star helped her out in her early days on the soap. “I will never forget John Aniston [ex-Victor] and how he helped build my confidence as a young actor on the show,” she shares. “When our characters were married, he had a way of making me feel comfortable when I had to do those scenes. When I look back now, he’s a lot of the reason why I started to feel so comfortable in my own skin. That was the hardest part. It wasn’t the lingerie. It was me feeling confident in what I had to offer as an actor. [The lingerie] made me feel even more insecure. It’s a tough place to be in. John was really wonderful in helping me find qualities in myself as an actor , so I could be more comfortable in any situation and have a voice for myself. It was a good time for me. And I also really took a deep dive into an acting course for two years. That also changed me a lot. I felt really comfortable with me.”

Photo credit: NBC