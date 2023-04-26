Through the years, Patty Weaver has had the opportunity to sing on both DAYS, where she played Trish, and Y&R, where she recently reprised the role of Gina. But the actress admits that getting those opportunities would have never happened if it wasn’t for a nudge from Bill Hayes (Doug, DAYS). “It was Bill that gave me my first shot to sing on TV,” Weaver explains. “He had heard me kind of just joking around, singing in one of the rehearsal halls. He went to the producer of [DAYS] and said, ‘You’ve you got to write this in!’ The next thing I knew, they had written in a spot for me to sing, like, a couple of weeks later. I was so shocked.” From there, Weaver found herself crooning on multiple occasions. “And that was because of Bill Hayes,” she smiles. “He’s such a wonderful man. His generosity and wanting people to be able to express their talents made a difference in my life and in my career., I will always be thankful to him.”
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock