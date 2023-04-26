Promo banner Promo banner

Arianne Zucker

THE LATEST

Scene And Heard

Arianne Zucker

Credit: NBC

View gallery 2

Scene And Heard
1 of 2
Close gallery
Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) remembers how a certain co-star helped her out in her early days on the soap. “I will never forget John Aniston [ex-Victor] and how he helped build my confidence as a young actor on the show,” she shares.  “When our characters were married, he had a way of making me feel comfortable when I had to do those scenes. When I look back now, he’s a lot of the reason why I started to feel so comfortable in my own skin. That was the hardest part. It wasn’t the lingerie. It was me feeling confident in what I had to offer as an actor. [The lingerie] made me feel even more insecure. It’s a tough place to be in. John was really wonderful in helping me find qualities in myself as an actor , so I could be more comfortable in any situation and have a voice for myself. It was a good time for me. And I also really took a deep dive into an acting course for two years. That also changed me a lot. I felt really comfortable with me.”

Photo credit: NBC

Through the years, Patty Weaver has had the opportunity to sing on both DAYS, where she played Trish, and Y&R, where she recently reprised the role of Gina. But the actress admits that getting those opportunities would have never happened if it wasn’t for a nudge from Bill Hayes (Doug, DAYS). “It was Bill that gave me my first shot to sing on TV,” Weaver explains. “He had heard me kind of just joking around, singing in one of the rehearsal halls. He went to the producer of [DAYS] and said, ‘You’ve you got to write this in!’ The next thing I knew, they had written in a spot for me to sing, like, a couple of weeks later. I was so shocked.” From there, Weaver found herself crooning on multiple occasions. “And that was because of Bill Hayes,” she smiles. “He’s such a wonderful man. His generosity and wanting people to be able to express their talents made a difference in my life and in my career., I will always be thankful to him.”

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Filed Under: , , ,
Comments