2 of 3

When Sarah Brown, who created the role of Carly, left the show after a 1996-2001 run, she told then-ABC Daytime chief Brian Frons who she thought should replace her: the current Carly, Laura Wright. Recalls Brown, “When I left the role, I suggested Miss Laura Wright for the character because I believed in her talent and I thought, ‘She will carry this torch.’ I was never not impressed with her work. She was one of the people on soaps, where, if there was a television playing and Laura was on, I would stop and watch. I admired her. I just knew she had it what it takes and I wanted her to play Carly. My little gift to the network was like, ‘Hey, if you want the best person to play this role, this is the best person I have seen that has the chops to go to the places that Carly needs to go to for Carly to keep growing as a character.” Of course, at the time, GH went in a different direction, hiring Tamara Braun, who was super-successful in her own 2001-05 stint in Carly’s shoes. On the show’s anniversary episode in 2014, all three actresses appeared in scenes with Maurice Benard (Sonny). “I remember a strange thing,” says Braun about that triple-Carly day. “Sarah was on set doing her scene with Maurice when they called me up — she was incredible, by the way. But I walked on to set and caught a glimpse of her from the side and for the first time saw what everyone has seen in terms of resemblance [between herself and Brown]. I have never seen it myself but people do all the time. My mom made a scrapbook of my time on GH. One day during my tenure I was home and looking at it. She had put a photo of Sarah in there and I let her know that wasn’t me. I told Sarah about that. She said her dad had done a similar thing with me!”

Photo credit: Instagram