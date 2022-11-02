Michael Mealor

Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) admits he’s a horrible dancer, but that didn’t stop him from bustin’ some creative moves at Mariah and Tessa’s wedding. “There was one scene, where they needed everybody to be dancing in the background of someone else’s conversation,” the actor sets up. “We were instructed to dance for the entire scene, which is challenging because there’s no music playing. Well, unfortunately, I thought we were only rehearsing, I didn’t know we were actually taping the scene.” That’s when Mealor decided to take action to lighten the mood. “I started doing the Funky Chicken the entire time,” he groans. “Not only that, but I also did the Funky Chicken while going around from every person to person on the dance floor, and since I have very poor dancing skills, I’m sure I looked even more ridiculous. About five minutes later, I realized they had been shooting the entire time. I was so embarrassed.” Thanks to creative editing, signs of Mealor flapping around his co-stars didn’t make it to the air show. Still, he’s not comforted, chuckling, “I’m sure someone can get ahold of that footage for blackmail purposes.”

Photo credit: JPI

In addition to executive-producing the SUPER-NATURAL spin-off, THE WINCHESTERS, Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric, DAYS) is showing off his acting chops as Sheriff Beau on BIG SKY. “The show obviously had done really well and it was interesting to me,” Ackles notes of taking on the role. “I feel like I’m getting a little typecast just being a guy from Texas who wears boots, because I’m literally wearing boots right now and I’m from Texas and I live there. It was an opportunity to come and work with some really grade-A actors and work with some awesome story and, really, it just came down to the fact that Reba [McEntire, Sunny] was coming, too. I was in. I was in for a penny and in for a pound. That’s it. There’s a certain aspect of these characters that I feel like I would watch and find entertaining myself. So, it’s probably something I’m drawn to, which by default makes me enjoy playing them and succeed in doing so and then that continues to parlay into other jobs.... It’s a gift.”

Photo credit: Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock

