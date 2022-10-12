Josh Kelly (Cody, GH) is enjoying the opportunity to work with a four-legged co-star: Leche, the horse who plays the Quartermaine’s beloved stable resident, Comet. “He is a super-chill, super-sweet horse,” Kelly reports. “I’m really grateful that in the past couple of years, I’ve actually been working with horses a lot, which is kind of fortuitous for this role, because if you know how to work with a horse and you feel comfortable with horses, they tend to be comfortable with you. And so, when we’ve been doing scenes, all I have to do is hold his lead and he’s totally engaged and cool with me.” The actor has also forged a bond with Easton Rocket Sweda, whose Leo took a quick shine to Cody. “I’ve been trying to teach him the Rubik’s Cube. I’ve gotten to hang out with him and get to know him a bit and he’s a really sweet kid.” Photo credit: ABC

DAYS’s Camila Banus (Gabi) admits she was surprised when her alter ego was teamed with Remington Hoffman’s Li. “When I first started working with Remington, it was a really long time ago with board meetings or fighting for DiMera power and there really wasn’t even anything played into that,” she recalls. “I think Gabi was even with Jake that point, so it was just interesting to see this development in their relationship and in our friendship, and us working together has been such a wonderful experience, Remington is such a professional, amazing, smart actor and I’m having a blast working with him. As you can tell on camera, we get to do a lot of fun, kooky things in our relationship on screen. So it’s just been really fun to have somebody that I was not expecting to have such a big role in Gabby’s life now become, a soon-to-be-husband. So it just really exciting.” Photo credit: JPI

Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R) finds it heartwarming whenever fans praise the closeness between her character and Mariah’s wife, Tessa. “First of all, I love that Sharon is supportive of their marriage, because just like any mother, Sharon will always be happy with the person who her child is in love with,” the actress explains. “The warmth between Sharon and Tessa is in the script but the friendship between me and Cait [Fairbanks, Tessa] is real. There’s such an easy rapport because I’ve just always adored her. She’s one of the kindest people around the set and she just makes you feel really comfortable. You could say anything to her and she wouldn’t change her opinion of you whatsoever. She’s always so helpful. She’ll go out of her way to find out something for me. She has a great sense of humor, and she’s very easy going and non-judgmental. She’s an all-around great person. So, when I’m acting in scenes with Cait, I can’t help but feel very warm toward her just because of who she is.” Photo credit: JPI