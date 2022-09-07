He may be gone from Y&R but Robert Newman (ex-Ashland) is not forgotten, as his final scene partners, Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and Joshua Morrow (Nick), can attest. “He’s super-sweet,” declares Heinle. “He was always so encouraging and after a scene he would say, ‘Great job.’ I was sorry I didn’t get to hug him [good-bye] because he was covered with fake blood. He was very complimentary and supportive, which I really appreciated about Robert.” Morrow adds, “Robert has been in this business for a while, so he certainly knows exactly how to perform in this medium and was always hyper-prepared. In full disclosure, I was really good friends with [Richard] Burgi [ex-Ashland] and I miss him, so I wasn’t happy that he and the show didn’t see eye to eye on whatever issues, but Robert came in and did a great job under some pretty unique circumstances. He performed a much different take on Ashland than Burgi had but obviously, Robert has had a long career for a reason, so he certainly knows how to get the job done.”
Photo credit: JPI