Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) enjoyed her character’s walk on the wild side when Trina and BFF Josslyn infiltrated the biker bar to try to get the goods on Esme. “That was probably the most fun day that I’ve had on set,” Ali reports. “It was so much fun to see everybody literally just get punched around [laughs]. And they did such a great job, the stunt doubles and the stunt team. We watched how they put it together. Eden McCoy [Josslyn] and I were like, ‘This is mathematics! How do they do this?!’ The science of putting it together was so fun to watch and it looked so good.” Ali got a chuckle out of McCoy’s reaction shots when she watched the scenes on air. “Eden’s face was so funny! I didn’t even know that she was making that face until I watched it and I was like, ‘Wow. This is hilarious.’ ” Another co-star whose performance impressed her recently is Nicholas Chavez (Spencer). During the dramatic scenes where he testified in Trina’s defense at her trial, “Nicholas did an amazing job,” Ali declares. “He was so in the moment and extremely present, and I am so thankful to have someone like him on my side because he made that moment a lot easier for me.”

Photo credit: ABC