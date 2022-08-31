2 of 2

B&B’s Naomi Matsuda (Li) was thrilled to learn that not only did her character survive the fiery crash, but she would be working with Don Diamont (Bill). “I was told at first that I would be going off the [pier] and I would be dying and at that moment I just said, ‘Thank you. This was so much fun,’ ” she recalls. “And then I found out later, ‘Oh, no. You’ll be homeless but you did survive,’ and I was really grateful that I was alive [laughs]. Don was really nice to work with. He was patient, wonderful and so charming. I loved working with him. He assisted me in so many ways here and there, and I am appreciative of that.” As for Li’s look once she washed ashore, Matsuda smiles, “The makeup and hair department were so wonderful,” she enthuses. “They just went to town and [Supervising Producer] Ed Scott kept saying, ‘‘More! More! More dirt! More teasing! Hair bigger!’ It was great standing there and having dirt poured on me. It was awesome. I definitely think that Li has gotten some great looks on the show.”

Photo credit: JPI