Credit: JPI & ABC

The thaw in Britt and Terry’s relationship on GH is a welcome turn for their portrayers, reports Kelly Thiebaud (Britt). “The last time Cassandra [James, Terry] and I worked together, there was a funny moment because at the end of the scene, we, like, gave each other a hug [during rehearsal] and before we taped it, they were like, ‘Yeah, I don’t think these characters are quite there yet.’ We were like, ‘Oh, right, right.’ You know, we were kind of bringing in a little element of who we are with each other. I really get along with Cassandra, so when we’re in scenes, we have to pull that back a little bit. I absolutely love, love, love Cassandra. I love what she brings to the show and to the role. She works really hard and she loves being on GH, and it’s been really fun having our characters not just work really well together as co-chiefs of staff, but to get to the point of being friendly.”

Photo credit: ABC

Thanks to fitness, Kelsey Wang (Allie) had established a connection with Rory Gibson (Noah) prior to them working together on Y&R. “This is a crazy story. Rory used to work at Barry’s Bootcamp as an instructor, and before either of us met on Y&R, I used to take his classes last year,” explains Wang. “So, when I screen-tested for the role of Allie, I read with Rory and I thought he looked really familiar, but I didn’t know from where until later, when I looked through my Barry’s class pack and found him. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, Rory Gibson was my teacher all of last year!’ I showed it to him and we realized we had met many times before we were introduced to each other on the day of my audition and neither of us knew it until I figured it out. There are a lot of Barry’s locations, but he taught at the one that I used, so it really is a small world. It feels like we were really meant to be in each other’s lives.”

Photo credit: JPI

