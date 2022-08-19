2 of 2

Thanks to fitness, Kelsey Wang (Allie) had established a connection with Rory Gibson (Noah) prior to them working together on Y&R. “This is a crazy story. Rory used to work at Barry’s Bootcamp as an instructor, and before either of us met on Y&R, I used to take his classes last year,” explains Wang. “So, when I screen-tested for the role of Allie, I read with Rory and I thought he looked really familiar, but I didn’t know from where until later, when I looked through my Barry’s class pack and found him. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, Rory Gibson was my teacher all of last year!’ I showed it to him and we realized we had met many times before we were introduced to each other on the day of my audition and neither of us knew it until I figured it out. There are a lot of Barry’s locations, but he taught at the one that I used, so it really is a small world. It feels like we were really meant to be in each other’s lives.”

Photo credit: JPI