The dissolution of Nancy and Craig’s marriage on DAYS has put Patrika Darbo (Nancy) and Judi Evans (Bonnie) in the same storyline orbit for the first time ever. “It’s been a pleasure,” says Evans. “What a treat [Patrika] is. What a talent. What a comedian. What an actress. She’s so much fun and such a professional I’m very lucky to be able to be working with her.” Aside from having a “fun” on-screen partner in comedy, Evans notes, “I’ve learned so much from her, too. I’ve learned about timing and more about listening. Again, it’s a new person to work with, so there’s a freshness.” Evans also finds Darbo “an amazing person to watch,” reflecting back to their characters’s original interaction together at the Brady pub. “It was the scenes we did when Nancy was first telling Bonnie about her husband,” recalls Evans. “They were serious, but they were also comedic. Patrika played that line of comedy and seriousness so beautifully. She was so funny one minute and then there were tears pouring down her face the next. Watching her do that was just really fun.” Photo credit: JPI

B&B’s Diamond White (Paris) loves her gig of voicing Lunella, a young roller-skating, gadget-wielding superhero in Marvel’s upcoming MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR, based on the popular comic book. “For me, I had to tap into my inner child, especially because I know that the representation of seeing a young black girl is incredible,” the actress shares. “I had to think, ‘What does my 9-year-old self even sound like?’ And then, I did some therapy. I went back to my inner child, and Lunella arrived. I think that with this character, there is a strong sense of being Black. You can see that with her family — and Black women are strong women who go head-on into any thing that could possibly be wrong, especially for their family. I feel like the strength is coming out of her. I’ve watched my grandma and my mom grow up and be strong and watched them build a family, [and] of course, I’m going to bring my dinosaur and save the city.” Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Before Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) became a mom for the first time last year, she had plenty of practice playing one. “I’ve always played a mother on soaps,” notes the actress. “When I was on ALL MY CHILDREN, my character [Annie] had a 3-year-old daughter, so I’ve always been around kids. However, being a mom in real life now, I can finally relate to the dialogue on such a different level. Lines like, ‘My son is my number one priority,’ ‘All I want is my child to be happy,’ and ‘My son is my world,’ make so much more sense to me now that I am a mom.” Even her connection with TV son Judah Mackey (Connor) has a different resonance. Egan affirms, “I’ve always loved Judah but having my own son now takes my relationship with Judah to a whole other level. We’ve always gotten along but it just feels deeper now. He’s such a wonderful, sweet boy and I love working with him.” Photo credit: JPI