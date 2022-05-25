Y&R

Melissa Ordway (Abby) was happy to provide some parental guidance to soap hubby Conner Floyd (Chance) during his first week at the studio. “He called me his on-set mom so I guess I can get carried away,” she chuckles. “In the beginning I was telling him, ’This is where you go for this’ and, ‘This is how you find that’ and, ‘Do this but don’t do that.’ I guess that does sound a little maternal, but he adjusted very easily and caught on with everything pretty quickly. He immediately fit in so well with everyone. And he’s always so prepared. I told him, ‘Just know your lines and you’ll be great,’ and he’s never stumbled. In fact, he knows everyone’s lines in our scenes. Sometimes I’ll have to stop and ask, ‘What’s my line here?’ and he’ll give it to me verbatim, which is cool to have. In fact, I can now call him my set dad because he takes so good care of me.” Ordway says that she has found a way to show her real affection for him on air.”In our scenes, we’re supposed to be really in love and his hair, oh, my gosh, is so luscious that I always find myself playing with it,” she muses. “I just can’t keep my hands off his hair. I hope it doesn’t come off that Abby loves Chance’s hair more than she loves him [laughs].”  

GH is making it possible for James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) to juggle his GH duties with a role on the upcoming Disney+ series VILLAINS OF VALLEY VIEW by scheduling all of his Port Charles scenes to be shot first thing in the morning. “Normally, you wouldn’t even think about getting another show because you’re just too darn busy, but Disney owns both projects — and also, there are a couple of people over at the Disney network who are closet GENERAL HOSPITAL fans, so they are willing to work it out!” he grins. As a result, his colleagues have also been starting their work day early — and Stuart is doing his best to make it worth their while. “The first time Fin [Hughes, Anna] rolls into the makeup room at 6 in the morning to accommodate my schedule, she was like, ‘So we have you to thank for this, do we?’ But that’s what we’ve been doing, and as a way of making tiny amends, I get up an hour earlier than everybody else and I drive out to a place called Dad’s Donuts, where they will do Covid-friendly, individually wrapped doughnuts for the crew, because otherwise they don’t allow you to bring in pastries [to the GH studio]. So I’ve gotten to know Bruce over at Dad’s in Burbank pretty well!”

