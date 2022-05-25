1 of 2

Melissa Ordway (Abby) was happy to provide some parental guidance to soap hubby Conner Floyd (Chance) during his first week at the studio. “He called me his on-set mom so I guess I can get carried away,” she chuckles. “In the beginning I was telling him, ’This is where you go for this’ and, ‘This is how you find that’ and, ‘Do this but don’t do that.’ I guess that does sound a little maternal, but he adjusted very easily and caught on with everything pretty quickly. He immediately fit in so well with everyone. And he’s always so prepared. I told him, ‘Just know your lines and you’ll be great,’ and he’s never stumbled. In fact, he knows everyone’s lines in our scenes. Sometimes I’ll have to stop and ask, ‘What’s my line here?’ and he’ll give it to me verbatim, which is cool to have. In fact, I can now call him my set dad because he takes so good care of me.” Ordway says that she has found a way to show her real affection for him on air.”In our scenes, we’re supposed to be really in love and his hair, oh, my gosh, is so luscious that I always find myself playing with it,” she muses. “I just can’t keep my hands off his hair. I hope it doesn’t come off that Abby loves Chance’s hair more than she loves him [laughs].”

Photo credit: JPI