On GH, Lynn Herring’s Lucy had been without a paramour for years before she got together with Martin, and when the characters first hooked up, the actress was unfamiliar with the show’s Covid protocols for safely locking lips. “I hadn’t kissed anyone on the show in a very long time, until Michael Knight [Martin],” Herring sets up. “The first time we had to kiss, I was doing all the proper protocols, starting with a rapid test, and they give you mouthwash right before to rinse your mouth, and the guy who gave it to me turned away and started talking to somebody else and I didn’t see that he had the little cup in his hands for me to spit the mouthwash out in, so I swallowed it! I thought, ‘Oh, I guess he’s not going to bring me a cup, I guess I’m supposed to swallow it.’ And so my first kiss with Michael Knight, I had heartburn because of all the mouthwash in my stomach! It was terrible. And the next time, I realized, ‘Lynn, what are you doing? Spit it back in the cup!’ That was really dumb on my part!”
