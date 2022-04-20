2 of 2

As part of the Star Wars saga Disney+ actioner THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien, AS THE WORLD TURNS) is thrilled to play Fennec, a character who is not to be messed with. “She is someone who is used to being a loner, getting things done and not questioning her choices,” explains the actress. “Boba and Fennec respect each other, so there’s a lot of give and take.” The filming experience was a little reminiscent of taping soaps, when things are shot out of sequence, she relays. “I’m used to doing the TV show, where we do one episode and we finish that and we do the next one, and there’s some clarity and continuity,” she explains. “With this ... one day we could be shooting the finale and the next day we’re going back to episode one.” As for what’s ahead, Wen teases, “I like representing the older strong females. I do have a certain set of skills, whether it’s with martial arts or kickboxing or learning stunt fighting, which is another incredible art form. But this aspect is vital, I think, in representing. It used to be when women were 40, they’d get put out to pasture and I’m far beyond that now, and it’s great that I can still continue to do this. I feel privileged and honored — and I’m living out my dream of being in a Star Wars project, so I’m gonna kick butt for as long as I can.”

Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock