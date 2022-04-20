GH

Credit: ABC

On GH, Anna and Felicia have been friends for decades, and the same can be said of their portrayers, Finola Hughes (Anna) and Kristina Wagner (Felicia). Having Wagner back on the show has been a joy for Hughes. Reports Hughes, “We go hiking together, and the day that she came in [to reprise Felicia], she was walking down the hallway with two photographs with her, two big photographs of her hiking. I was like, ‘What are you doing with those photographs?’ And she said, ‘I’m moving in.’ And I was like, ‘What?!’ And I’m just screaming at her like, ‘What? You’re here? Like, for keeps?’ I sort of followed her to her room and I was jumping up and down, because she had kept it secret, even though we’d been hiking! She wanted to make sure that all the t’s were crossed and i’s were dotted before she told me [laughs].” Behind the scenes, the duo is inseparable. “It’s just a lot of fun working with her and whenever Frank [Valentini, executive producer] can’t find us, he’s like, ‘Well, they’re either in one of their dressing rooms or the other.’ Which is true! Notoriously, she’s either in mine or I’m in hers.”

Photo credit: ABC

As part of the Star Wars saga Disney+ actioner THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien, AS THE WORLD TURNS) is thrilled to play Fennec, a character who is not to be messed with. “She is someone who is used to being a loner, getting things done and not questioning her choices,” explains the actress. “Boba and Fennec respect each other, so there’s a lot of give and take.” The filming experience was a little reminiscent of taping soaps, when things are shot out of sequence, she relays. “I’m used to doing the TV show, where we do one episode and we finish that and we do the next one, and there’s some clarity and continuity,” she explains. “With this ... one day we could be shooting the finale and the next day we’re going back to episode one.” As for what’s ahead, Wen teases, “I like representing the older strong females. I do have a certain set of skills, whether it’s with martial arts or kickboxing or learning stunt fighting, which is another incredible art form. But this aspect is vital, I think, in representing. It used to be when women were 40, they’d get put out to pasture and I’m far beyond that now, and it’s great that I can still continue to do this. I feel privileged and honored — and I’m living out my dream of being in a Star Wars project, so I’m gonna kick butt for as long as I can.”

Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

