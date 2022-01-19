2 of 2

Playing the storyline of baby Liam’s passing was emotionally intense for GH’s Johnny Wactor (Brando). He recalls, “There were some days where I didn’t turn it off [when I left work], where I would keep it on the back burner in my mental program and continuing to let it play if I had to be back on set the next day. I’d allow myself to rest and eat some food, but it was really kind of all I would think about and I didn’t allow myself to remove myself from that world or remind myself, ‘It’s not real.’ You know when you go on your computer and you have multiple web browsers open? I’d minimize it or have it play in the background, but I wouldn’t close it. When a weekend would come, I’d allow myself one day to kind of breathe out and not sit in it — but I found that was even more difficult because then, when you have to dive back in, everything in your body is like, ‘No! Don’t revisit that! It’s too painful!’ It was really hard. It was hard to stay in that vulnerable state for so long and I found it even harder to stop and go after a weekend. It was a roller coaster in every sense of the phrase.”