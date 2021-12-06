2 of 2

GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) has major on-screen friction with Cynthia Watros (Nina) and Maura West (Ava), and says that she couldn’t ask for better sparring partners. “It’s amazing to work with Cynthia,” she says. “She’s an amazing, supportive co-star and co-worker. I’ve known her for a long time, and it’s just an honor to work with her. And to be able to tell this story, and to play these scenes with someone that you respect so much, that is huge, I have to say, because when you go in and have to have such heightened emotions and physical energy, you really have to be able to trust the people that you work with, and to be able to listen as well. So it’s just great that Cynthia and I really respect each other a lot.” Given that Carly and Ava have been at each other’s throats for so many years, it can be jarring for fans to see their portrayers so chummy, Wright notes. “I hear from fans all the time, ‘I can’t believe I’m seeing a picture of you and Maura laughing and hugging on each other!’ I’m like, ‘These are just characters that are not real!’ Maura goes home to five kids and her husband, and I come home to Wes [Ramsey, Peter] and a puppy, and there are times I’ll be watching a TV show and Maura and I are sitting here texting each other and laughing about some show we’re watching. It’s very interesting how different we are off camera. But that relationship and respect and friendship off camera really allows for us to lift up even more the stuff we get to play. I really love working with these women and I love watching their work even when I’m not in the scene.”

Photo credit: JPI