Ashley Tesoro

THE LATEST

Scene and Heard

Ashley Tesoro

Credit: What Your Faves Are Talking About

View gallery 2

Scene and Heard
1 of 2
Close gallery
Ashley Tesoro (ex-Kimberly, B&B) took home the title of Mrs. Nevada-America 2020, “In the most trying of times, during the pandemic!” she marvels. “I went on to run for Mrs. America against 50 of the most accomplished, beautiful married women in the country.” Since then, “I garnered the attention of three world pageants; I ultimately signed with the Mrs. International organization for their dedication to not only outer beauty but inner beauty, as well. Since my time on B&B, I have been a nonprofit executive to my husband Anthony Tesoro’s ministry foundation, so I am dedicated to giving back and the Mrs. International pageant is the perfect fit.” Tesoro, who recently celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary and is the mother of three, is thrilled that come July of 2022, “I will be competing with women from all over the world for the title of Mrs. International 2022,” she enthuses. “This is a world title run and the opportunity of a lifetime! I’m thankful to all of my B&B fans that have supported me and have continued to reach out!”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Ashley Tesoro

GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) has major on-screen friction with Cynthia Watros (Nina) and Maura West (Ava), and says that she couldn’t ask for better sparring partners. “It’s amazing to work with Cynthia,” she says. “She’s an amazing, supportive co-star and co-worker. I’ve known her for a long time, and it’s just an honor to work with her. And to be able to tell this story, and to play these scenes with someone that you respect so much, that is huge, I have to say, because when you go in and have to have such heightened emotions and physical energy, you really have to be able to trust the people that you work with, and to be able to listen as well. So it’s just great that Cynthia and I really respect each other a lot.” Given that Carly and Ava have been at each other’s throats for so many years, it can be jarring for fans to see their portrayers so chummy, Wright notes. “I hear from fans all the time, ‘I can’t believe I’m seeing a picture of you and Maura laughing and hugging on each other!’ I’m like, ‘These are just characters that are not real!’ Maura goes home to five kids and her husband, and I come home to Wes [Ramsey, Peter] and a puppy, and there are times I’ll be watching a TV show and Maura and I are sitting here texting each other and laughing about some show we’re watching. It’s very interesting how different we are off camera. But that relationship and respect and friendship off camera really allows for us to lift up even more the stuff we get to play. I really love working with these women and I love watching their work even when I’m not in the scene.”

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: , , ,
Comments