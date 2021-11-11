Photo credit: JPI

Due to some chaos behind the scenes while shooting a seemingly simple scene involving Olivia telling off Austin at the Port Charles Grill and storming out, Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) reports, “I may actually make the blooper reel for the first time! Olivia has this whole monologue — ‘How dare you,’ ‘You stay away from my kid,’ and I was supposed to grab my purse and slam out the door. First take: Rising anger, anger, anger anger, ‘You stay away my kid,’ grab my purse from the chair — purse is stuck to the chair. Chair comes off the floor. We start breaking up into laughter. ‘And, Cut. Okay, let’s do that whole thing again.’ Second take: Anger, anger, anger, rising, rising rising, ‘You stay away from my kid,’ grab the purse from the chair, walk out the door — door is locked! Now the extras are, basically for good reason, peeing their pants, and the rest of the people in the scene, we’re all laughing, too. It would have been impossible not to! I’m like, ‘I don’t know how we are going to get through this again without laughing!’ But we did. The third time was the charm!” Photo credit: ABC

Hunter King (Summer, Y&R) reveals that she and TV dad Joshua Morrow (Nick) have a long-running joke where they’re loath to admit how much they love each other. “Joshua is my favorite person to give crap to,” the actress declares “Sadly, [the last visit] wasn’t long enough but we made the most of it. The first time we made eye contact in the hallway, I immediately said, ‘Nope!’ and turned away from him. That was the first interaction and then the next time, he did the same thing to me. Then finally we said, ‘Hello’ and we gave each other a hug. He secretly whispered in my ear that he doesn’t truly hate me and loves me like a daughter, but as soon as we were done hugging, he shouted, ‘You’re disgusting! Leave me alone!’ ” King is determined to publicly discredit her co-star. “One of these days, I’m going to get a secret recording of him telling me that I’m like a daughter to him and then I’ll release it on social media,” she smiles. “It’ll probably become my ringtone [laughs].” Photo credit: JPI