“I was obviously very nervous; I feel like you have to be,” begins DAYS’s Lucas Adams (Tripp) of proposing to fiancée Shelby Wulfert. “Her family has a cabin in the Lake Tahoe area that they’ve gone to since she was a kid. She took her first steps at the cabin. They recently sold it and it had just closed. I had this idea that it would be kind of cool to do it at sunset. So I was like, ‘Sunset’s at 8:43, so we really need to get there,’ and she said, ‘Why are you so concerned?’ We had [our dog] Lando with us and we had to hike in. I had this ring in my back pocket, wondering how I’m going to get it out of my pocket and how I’m going to do to this. We waited for Lando to finish the bowl of water we brought for him and then I said, ‘Well, Lando needs more water,’ and she said, ‘I’ll go get it,’ which was perfect. She got up and I was walking behind her and she filled his water bowl and then was kind of looking off. She said she was kind of having her own moment, seeing the place for the last time, and she turned around and I was on my knee and she said with tears in her eyes, ‘Of course I will, baby.’ ” The ring was a family heirloom. “My grandfather gave me a diamond of my grandmother’s,” he shares. “She passed away when I was about 11 and I had asked him about a year-and-a-half ago if he had any rings left that he would be willing to let me use. He brought me one the next summer, so I had the ring for about a year before I asked her. I didn’t want to ask her during quarantine. I said, ‘I’ve had it in my closet for a year.’ She had no idea.” Photo credit: Instagram

Rory Gibson (Noah, Y&R) happily reports that he’s gotten plenty of on-the-job help from this new co-stars. “Josh [Morrow, Nick] was great about the technical stuff,” says the actor. “One of the first things he told me was, ‘Everyone here is rooting for you. Just focus on the scene you’ve got right in front of you and once that’s done, move on to the next.’ He’s been very much the dad role to me in that sense. And Peter [Bergman, Jack] is so warm, welcoming and wildly engaging. He made me feel very comfortable to be on the show, very quickly. He has such beautiful, intricate stories. You can ask him any question and he’ll come back with a perfectly worded tale. He’s incredible. I haven’t had a ton of scenes with Eric [Braeden, Victor], but the ones I did were really cool. He would give me acting advice while we were dry blocking, which blew me away. I was like, ‘Holy cow. Eric Braeden is giving me advice. This is crazy!’ And I love doing scenes with Melody [Thomas Scott, Nikki]. She’s the nicest, sweetest lady on earth. She’s so laid=back and very nurturing.” Photo credit: JPI

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) is loving life as a first-time dad to Savannah, his daughter with wife Lauren, who was born on April 2. He shares, “I was very blessed to have a really nice upbringing, so my entire life, I was like, ‘I cannot wait for that chapter of life, being a father.’ That it’s finally here is surreal. I say sentences like, ‘I’m going home to see my daughter,’ and I go, ‘Whew, that’s weird!’ ” His transition was eased by how well-behaved his baby is. “She is an absolute dream, and Lauren and I have been in heaven,” he declares. “There are so many things where we’re like, ‘Man, kid No. 2 is probably not going to be like this!’ I don’t want to, like, put that into the universe, but she’s just so good that we’re pretty blown away.” What has been an adjustment is how much harder it is to carve out time to work on his scripts. “That’s been the hardest part, to allow time for other things,” he admits. “There are have been a number of times where it gets to be like 8 p.m. and I’ve just been playing with my baby and then I’m like, ‘Oh — lines!’ And when I do have a bad night with Sav when it comes to sleep, I notice it so much more at work because your brain has to really show up for you and when you’re not fully off book, it’s a challenge.” Photo credit: Instagram