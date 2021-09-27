Rif Hutton had a marvelous time interacting with GH royalty during his run as the late Lenny — Maurice Benard (Sonny), first and foremost. “Getting to work with him close-up, day by day, was like a master class in soap opera acting,” Hutton says. “Sometimes I marveled at what he does and how he can turn things on a dime. ‘How did he just do that?!’ I watched Maurice on the show way back when he first started, and I’ve checked in and out and seen the evolution of his character. It’s amazing what he’s done with that. I was expecting more of Sonny in Maurice’s real personality and instead, here’s this guy singing, cracking jokes, putting everyone at ease, knows everybody’s name, just as charming as could be. I did expect the charming but I was thinking, ‘He’s going to be more of this brooding tough guy,’ and it wasn’t anything like that.” The actor reports that he was star-struck when he got to meet Finola Hughes (Anna). “I tried to play it cool,” he admits. “She came over and introduced herself to me like a, ‘Oh, you don’t know who I am’ sort of thing and then shook my hand and I was like, ‘Oh, oh, my goodness,’ sort of tongue-tied. ‘You’re beautiful, you’re fantastic, you are so talented, could I get your autograph?’ was my mood, but I did not [show that outwardly]!” Photo credit: Instagram

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) is thrilled that her character was finally freed from spending weeks alone in a drab, small room. “As much as I love our crew, I really missed working with my co-stars,” the actress sighs. “I would see everybody in the hall and yell, ‘Miss you guys!’ Plus, my scenes were pretty tough because they were basically monologues. Not only were they high emotion, but the sheer volume of dialogue to memorize was challenging. One time, I did three episodes in one day, which amounts to between 10-to-15 scenes, so those scenes can be two, three pages long, which essentially was like 20 pages of dialogue of just me in one day. I kept apologizing to everybody on set. ‘Sorry guys, I’m screaming and crying again.’ Toward the end of it, I was saying, ‘Get me out of this room!’ ” However, there was one element of the story arc that Grimes enjoyed. “I’m going to miss wearing sweats for every episode because they were insanely comfortable,” she laments. “I wish that could be Mariah’s new look. I think she really rocks it.” Photo credit: JPI

Christie Clark admits she had to adjust to the new system at the studio when she reprised the role of Carrie for DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM. “It was absolutely different,” she reports. “I found out that because of Covid protocols, you had to come in with your hair done and you only get 10 minutes with hair and makeup people. It’s part of the reason I said yes because I used to love falling asleep in the makeup chair and getting your hair blown out — that’s a big highlight for me, wardrobe, hair and makeup and just getting into the part. So with Covid protocols, it’s a little bit different. I don’t know how to really properly blow my own hair dry. I’ve never been good at it. I can attempt it, but it wasn’t ‘show-worthy’, so I had to get someone to come and do it. And then you have to get tested, so it was just a little bit different. There’s stuff you have to go through to make the magic happen and they’re doing a great job. It was worth jumping through all the hoops.” Photo credit: JPI