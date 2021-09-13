Scott

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) has enjoyed the uptick in her character’s interaction with Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth). “We’ve been working together a lot more and I think we have similar approaches. I just love her quietness,” Hughes enthuses. “I love her as a person and when we get to do scenes together, which isn’t very often, she is very deep.” The actress particularly loved when their characters met up on the hospital rooftop, which was shot on the roof of the GH studio. “That was directed by Gary [Tomlin] and he just had it so sorted out in his mind. What it does for us as actors is make it all very real. Any remote like that brings us just into this feeling of, ‘We’re walking, we’re moving, we have space, we’re in the real world,’ and you don’t have to fill in the gaps that you have to when you’re on a set. It’s more like shooting a movie, and our cameramen are so extraordinarily skilled that they can adapt very quickly. It’s really fun, too, to be with the crew. Often, they’re behind their pedestal cameras, which are very large, and when they use their hand-held cameras [outside], it’s like, ‘We get to be close to our friends!’ ”

Alexandra Yeaggy, the real-life fashion designer and creator of her own popular bridal line (www.yeaggybridal.com), was thrilled to see one of her non-bridal creations on a recent episode of B&B, presented as a Forrester Original. Though she has a direct link to the show — her father is the show’s supervising producer, Edward J. Scott, and mom is Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R) — the actress admits on-camera work was never a priority, but she isn’t opposed to the idea. “Gosh, the opportunity has never really presented itself,” Yeaggy smiles. “And I don’t know that I would ever hope for something like that. But if I were approached in that way and it was conducive to the storyline? Sure. Absolutely. Yeah, why not? When I was a child, I used to enjoy acting because my mother was so much in the spotlight, but I preferred staying with theater and summer stock. I do enjoy acting, but I never really had such a big desire to be stopped in supermarkets and be so famous from being on camera. But I do think it would be really fun.”

