Alison Sweeney (Sami) says she enjoyed being back at DAYS for a longer stay. “In particular, the scene at Nicole and Eric’s anniversary party,” she shares. “That group scene in the Brady pub was the first time we had all worked together, sort of socializing with each other, without masks on. It was the first time I had been with anybody in that type of setting in over a year without masks on. Even though it was make-believe, it was a party setting, and we all had a moment like, ‘This feels so weird,’ but we were all happy to be together. It was so nice to see everyone, Greg [Vaughan, ex-Eric] and Deidre [Hall, Marlena] and Martha [Madison, Belle]. We just had a great time. I always enjoy coming back. I was saying to Ari [Zucker, Nicole] how much fun I have playing Sami, and getting to do these big, high-stakes moments are always my favorite to play. I really enjoyed the arc that Ron [Carlivati, head writer] gave me of getting to be the cat who ate the canary in Nicole’s comedown and then have it happen to Sami. And getting to know Dan [Feuerriegel] and bringing EJ back to the canvas, obviously, that was a big deal, and it was really fun to engage with the fans about that, and to hear so many positive reviews about Dan and how everyone is so excited to have that character back on the canvas was great.”

The ever-busy B&B vet Anna Maria Horsford (ex-Vivienne) can currently be seen on HBO Max’s hit, HACKS. “Oh, did I love that,” the actress tells Digest. “Talk about a surprise. That show looks like it has the biggest budget in the world. That’s what I was impressed with. When I got the call [to do HACKS], I was like, ‘What’s that?’ Then, I found out it was with Jean Smart and I would be playing one of her best friends: ‘Sign me up!’ When we got on the set, Jean came up and said, ‘I am so happy to see you!’ When I saw Hannah [Einbinder], who plays a comedy writer, I asked, ‘Who’s this baby?’ and someone said, ‘That’s [SNL alum] Laraine Newman’s daughter.’ We shot our scenes and I had no idea what it was going to look like, and when I saw it [edited], I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is funny!’ I’m always scared of behind-the-scenes shows about show business because most fans don’t want to see that part. But HACKS is so beautiful.” Photo credit: JPI

Spencer’s reunion with Britt at the Metro Court pool was the start of a beautiful friendship between their portrayers, GH stars Nicholas Chavez and Kelly Thiebaud. “Oh, my God, she’s just a joy,” Chavez raves. “I feel myself lighting up just because I’m talking about her! She is so fun and friendly and has a smile and eyes that just light up the room, just like they light up the screen. I can’t speak highly enough of her.” The actor’s relationship with Thiebaud — as well as on-screen father Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) — has already expanded to include a field trip away from the studio. “Kelly, Marcus and I actually went and saw In The Heights together,” Chavez reports. “It was the first movie I’d seen since the Covid restrictions had kind of eased up a little bit. It was so fun to just bond over — because, you know, we’re all big nerds; we like musicals, we like plays, we like movies — so we just watched in awe of everyone’s performance. Kelly is just a really great time. She’s so fun and really great to act with and really great to go out with!” Photo credit: Lauren Allen