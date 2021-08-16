Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) reports that her pregnancy has been so uneventful that it borders on boring. “Aside from getting tired, it’s been a really easy pregnancy,” the actress shares. “I wasn’t sick at all, not one day. I wish I had more interesting details but I’ve just been eating healthy and not drinking any alcohol, so I’ve been feeling really good and clean. I never had any strange cravings. I drank a lot of water because I was always parched, but who craves water? That’s such a lame answer. I did crave ice cream but when do you not crave ice cream?” Egan does appreciate getting support and then some from co-star Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), who became a first-time mother herself last year with the arrival of daughter Josephine. “Lizzie has been so wonderful,” praises Egan. “She’s such a great mom and gives me really helpful advice. And she’s always giving me stuff. Every time we work together, she shows up with bags of stuff for me — and even gave me a car seat. I love her.”
Photo credit: athy Hutchins/Shutterstock