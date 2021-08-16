Melissa Claire Egan

Melissa Claire Egan

Roger Howarth (Austin, GH) is pleased that his new character has found himself in Dante’s orbit. “I have always admired Dominic [Zamprogna, Dante],” he explains. “I think he has a real grace and understated sense of humor and I think he’s really sharp so for me, I was just happy to be in the same room with him. I’d love to see them explore it; I think it would be really fun to have more with him. I think Dominic is a capable and gifted actor and is able to play different levels. He’s always down for finding another level of the scene and if the level of the scene is kind of this playful jabbing, then there’s a lot of room for that to grow.” Howarth also found something new to like in the scenes where Austin guided Dante around Pautuck and shoved him out of the way of a mineshaft. “They did this kind of weird thing when Austin pushed him; they wanted the audience to think for a minute that he was like a bad guy,” the actor observes. “But he really was just trying to help him out. And I like the idea of playing a guy who wants to do the right thing and still gets it all wrong.”

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) reports that her pregnancy has been so uneventful that it borders on boring. “Aside from getting tired, it’s been a really easy pregnancy,” the actress shares. “I wasn’t sick at all, not one day. I wish I had more interesting details but I’ve just been eating healthy and not drinking any alcohol, so I’ve been feeling really good and clean. I never had any strange cravings. I drank a lot of water because I was always parched, but who craves water? That’s such a lame answer. I did crave ice cream but when do you not crave ice cream?” Egan does appreciate getting support and then some from co-star Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), who became a first-time mother herself last year with the arrival of daughter Josephine. “Lizzie has been so wonderful,” praises Egan. “She’s such a great mom and gives me really helpful advice. And she’s always giving me stuff. Every time we work together, she shows up with bags of stuff for me — and even gave me a car seat. I love her.”

