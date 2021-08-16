1 of 2

Roger Howarth (Austin, GH) is pleased that his new character has found himself in Dante’s orbit. “I have always admired Dominic [Zamprogna, Dante],” he explains. “I think he has a real grace and understated sense of humor and I think he’s really sharp so for me, I was just happy to be in the same room with him. I’d love to see them explore it; I think it would be really fun to have more with him. I think Dominic is a capable and gifted actor and is able to play different levels. He’s always down for finding another level of the scene and if the level of the scene is kind of this playful jabbing, then there’s a lot of room for that to grow.” Howarth also found something new to like in the scenes where Austin guided Dante around Pautuck and shoved him out of the way of a mineshaft. “They did this kind of weird thing when Austin pushed him; they wanted the audience to think for a minute that he was like a bad guy,” the actor observes. “But he really was just trying to help him out. And I like the idea of playing a guy who wants to do the right thing and still gets it all wrong.”

Photo credit: ABC