As a member of the bridal party, Finola Hughes (Anna) had a front-row seat for one of the funniest moments in GH history: Sean’s 1988 reaction to learning mid-wedding that his bride, Tiffany’s, real name is Elsie Mae Krumholtz. “I’ve actually looked at it [on YouTube] a couple of times and it really does look like I am barely holding it together,” the actress chuckles. “It was one of those defining moments, and if I remember rightly, they didn’t tell us much about what was going to happen and how Sean was going to react. We were used to the way that they worked together, Sharon [Wyatt, ex-Tiffany] and John [Reilly, ex-Sean], and how they played off each other and the humor and the comedy. They were so great together, and this was the cherry on the cake. I remember John turning to the minister and going, ‘Who?’ It was so understated and he looked so bemused. At that point, I started losing it. I started to grin and maybe look like a fool. We all just burst out laughing at the end of it. We were howling! But I love anything subtle, and the way John played it was so under, I couldn’t keep it together.” Photo credit: ABC

Cady McClain, who recently took home a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer as DAYS’s Jennifer, had no idea she would still be airing on the soap in phone calls to her family. “On my last day, I shot like 10 shows that day,” she recalls. “All those phone calls, I shot them all in one day, which was a feat in itself: ‘Okay, guys, this is only what the professionals do. Stand back. Here we go.’ Ten shows in a row, with costume changes, thank you very much. No sweat. It was hard but it was fun. I liked the challenge. It’s like a fun game. So I knew it could be spread out, but in May, I was like, ‘Wow, these are really spread out.’ ” As far as bringing the emotion, McClain shares, “I only had a glimmer of an idea of what the plot was, so each one had to be a slightly different level of caring or giving feedback or advice, and that was really challenging.” Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock

Mark Grossman is enjoying the new, gentler Adam he’s playing on Y&R. “Ever since I’ve been playing Adam, it’s been so heavy- handed, especially between him and Nick,” the actor explains. “This different version of Adam has been a nice change of pace for both Joshua [Morrow, Nick] and me. Usually our characters are at such odds with each other, so it’s a nice dynamic to play now. I’m excited more than I have been in a long time to see where the relationship with the brothers could go. But no matter if they’re getting along or not, Joshua is always so much fun to work with. He’s such a funny guy and we love cracking jokes. I’m always excited when I pick up a script and see that I have scenes with Joshua because I know we’re going to have fun. It may be awkward right now between Adam and Nick, but there’s none of that with Joshua and me. I like to say I have a healthy sense of humor so I like to keep things light, as well, and he’s the perfect partner in crime on the set. I love that guy.” Photo credit: CBS