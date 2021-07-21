Robert Scott Wilson

THE LATEST

Scene and Heard

Robert Scott Wilson

Credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

View gallery 4

Scene and Heard
1 of 4
Close gallery
Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) was braced for a backlash from “Cin” fans when his character wound up in a smooch with Claire, played by Isabel Durant. “We tried to take all the sting out of it as possible,” he begins. “They wanted it to heat up, they wanted an article of clothing to come off, so I was like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re going to be crucified and killed for this with these fans!’ But what was shocking is that so many of them were kind of on board with it. I knew they’d love it because she’s a great actress and [within] the story, we tried to make it an emotional moment and not just make it this spiteful-type act, so I was like, ‘If we can just let our hearts lie, be emotional, be vulnerable and let this happen, I think the fans will be a lot less prone to just attack this for Ben breaking down and kissing her, or allowing her to kiss him.’ Of course, the ‘Cinners’ are up in arms; they’re not happy about it. But there are so many people that were writing and posting and messaging, I don’t know; I wasn’t super-surprised, but at the same time, the ‘Cin’ people are so strong and verbal, it was pretty shocking to see as many people went the other route, too. It was cool. It was great! As long as we’re getting people talking, I think that’s all that matters.”

Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

In his nearly 60-year career in show business, B&B’s John McCook (Eric) has met thousands of celebrities. However, there are still a few he’d like to cross off his wish list. “Everyone thinks we all know each other but we don’t,” he smiles. “I would like to meet and talk with George Clooney. I think he’s funny and smart and accomplished. I love how he’s on top of everything. He’s a very serious person, no matter how amused we are by his sense of humor. I see that he’s a very dedicated guy and I have a lot of respect for him. I don’t need to be a part of his cadre or anything. He has a lot of friends, but I’ve been reading about him recently and I’ve always admired him. I remember an old episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER and Ben Affleck was on it, and Ben is a smart guy. He’s politically aware and active and I admire that, too. I respect so much these men and women in our business, and in others, who have enough success in their personal lives to be able to reach beyond their own personal comfort and try to accomplish something more.”

Photo credit: JPI

Photo credit: CBS

Photo credit: David Zaugh & ABC

Filed Under: , , , , , , ,
Comments