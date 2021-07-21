1 of 4

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) was braced for a backlash from “Cin” fans when his character wound up in a smooch with Claire, played by Isabel Durant. “We tried to take all the sting out of it as possible,” he begins. “They wanted it to heat up, they wanted an article of clothing to come off, so I was like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re going to be crucified and killed for this with these fans!’ But what was shocking is that so many of them were kind of on board with it. I knew they’d love it because she’s a great actress and [within] the story, we tried to make it an emotional moment and not just make it this spiteful-type act, so I was like, ‘If we can just let our hearts lie, be emotional, be vulnerable and let this happen, I think the fans will be a lot less prone to just attack this for Ben breaking down and kissing her, or allowing her to kiss him.’ Of course, the ‘Cinners’ are up in arms; they’re not happy about it. But there are so many people that were writing and posting and messaging, I don’t know; I wasn’t super-surprised, but at the same time, the ‘Cin’ people are so strong and verbal, it was pretty shocking to see as many people went the other route, too. It was cool. It was great! As long as we’re getting people talking, I think that’s all that matters.”

Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock