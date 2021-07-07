B&B’s Rena Sofer (Quinn) is the first to admit that she had no idea ahead of time about her character’s fling with Carter. “When I first read it, I felt the same as I did when Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] threw me the curveball of Quinn being with Eric [in 2016],” she relays. “That was really shocking at the time, so when I first heard about Quinn and Carter I thought, ‘That’s crazy!’ They’ve known each other for nine years. We’ve never had a scene together that had anything to do other than a wedding, and so I just didn’t get it at first. But when we sat down and talked about it, it really came together. The one thing Lawrence [Saint-Victor, Carter] and I really wanted to do was, we were determined to make it special and make it important. He’s waited so long to have a story and it’s so well-deserved, so we knew we had to go for it. We both felt it worked. It has been shocking and exciting, all at the same time, and Lawrence has been a terrific scene partner. It’s been a lot of fun working with him in this capacity.” Photo credit: JPI

Victoria Konefal (Ciara) says she wasn’t expecting to make another new friend in Salem — she’s already close pals with Olivia Rose Keegan (ex-Claire) — but she couldn’t help but connect with Lindsay Arnold (Allie). “She has become one of the most important people in my life,” declares Konefal. “We met on the show but at that point in time, I was leaving, so I almost didn’t feel like developing a bond with her if I was going to go and not see her as often as we would if we worked together. So we became friendly but we weren’t besties from the get-go. It was during quarantine, actually, when they started lifting some restrictions in L.A. over last summer that she and I reached out to each other through Instagram and we decided to go out to dinner and it was like a soul mate/ twin connection. We sat down and started word vomiting everything that’s ever happened in our lives, and we’ve been pretty much inseparable since. It’s great.” Photo credit: Instagram

Dan White relished the chance to work opposite Maurice Benard while playing Elijah, the thorn in “Mike’s” side on GH. “There were scenes that called for us to practically come to blows, and there were a couple of lines that went from zero to 100,” he recalls. “Maurice said, ‘Okay, dude, we’re going to improv.’ I went, ‘I get to improv with Maurice?!’ We actually got to work on that scene, going back and forth, and he said, ‘Okay, I’m going to come at you.’ And you know when Sonny comes at you, bad things happen [laughs]! The director said, ‘You go right back to him,’ and I said, ‘Okay!’ So, it blew up and we did exactly what we were supposed to do and after they cut and we finished the scene, we just both started grinning and he gave me five and he said, ‘That was great!’ That’s the type of actor Maurice Benard is — he’s going to challenge you, you’re going to have to step it up to hang with him. And he’s also a very funny guy. Whenever I’d see him in the morning, he’d go, ‘Oh, you again!’ Every time Elijah walked onto the camera, practically, it was to interrupt him right in the middle of what he was saying! We had a lot of fun with that and he was very gracious and told me how much fun he had working with me. He said, ‘I joke with people I like and I really appreciate you.’ It was very, very cool to get the chance to work with Maurice as the Mike character.” Photo credit: Paul Smith