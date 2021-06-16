Hunter King (Summer, Y&R) admits that she’s totally smitten with her new co-star Kellen Enriquez, who plays Kyle’s 3-year-old son, Harrison. “Oh, my God, you have no idea how much I love him,” gushes the actress. “To begin with, I love babies and kids, so when he first came to set, I got baby fever right away and I instantly fell in love with him. I was just like, ‘Wow!’ He’s incredibly adorable and he keeps getting cuter by the day.” The only drawback, King reports, is that she hasn’t gotten to spend very much quality time with the tot because of child labor laws. “Because he’s so young, they’re very strict with how much time he can be on set, so we can’t waste any time,” King explains. “I haven’t really gotten the chance to talk with him so he can get used to me. If I had it my way, I would be playing and talking with him a lot. He’s just so sweet and well-behaved. I know I didn’t behave that well when I was his age. I can go on and on with saying how much I love him. I don’t know how it could happen, but I wish it turned out that he’s Summer’s child so I could be the one to hold him and carry him around.” Photo credit: JPI

Johnny Wactor (Brando, GH) can name a trio of actors he’d like to inter- act with more on screen, starting with Bradford Anderson (Spinelli). “I love working with Bradford,” he declares. “When he puts on his Spinelli wardrobe, he becomes Spinelli, and when he’s not [in Spinelli’s attire], he’s a different person. He’s theatrically trained and he brings such a distinct energy when you’re on set with him. He’s really good! Working with him is always fun.” Ditto Wes Ramsey (Peter). “We’ve only had brief scenes, and again, he is such a different person versus the character he plays,” Wactor notes. “It’s really fascinating to watch him work and fun to work with him. When he puts on the Peter August clothes, he becomes a really intimidating dude! I’d love to have more scenes with him. James Patrick Stuart [Valentin], same thing. He has such energy and charisma. It’s really palpable and you see it trans- late through the scene. We’ve only done a handful of scenes together, but I’ve gotten to watch him work in scenes that were adjacent to mine and it’s so fun to watch him work.” Photo credit: Seth Kupersmith

Chloe’s recent scenes with Heather Lindell’s Jan on DAYS proved to be a physical challenge for her portrayer, Nadia Bjorlin. “I injured a muscle in my stomach, I thought, two days before the scenes had to be shot,” she recalls. “And I thought, ‘This is what I get for trying to get back into exercising; I injure myself.’ I used to be able to do this stuff so easily. And I did it in Pilates. That’s so lame. I don’t even have a good war story, but it was to the point where I was so sore in a part of my stomach that I was wearing a back brace. I ended up getting an MRI and it turned out the discs in my spine are degenerating, really uplifting news. With that being said, originally they wanted to choreograph something a little more exciting for Chloe’s rescue but I was like, ‘Guys, I can’t move.’ But it all worked out. It just created more fun memories.” Being tied up was new for her, notes Bjorlin. “That was a first, that’s for sure,” she muses. “I bruise really easily so I got all bruised around my wrists and I thought, ‘This is probably not a good look in the real world.’ The props department sent me home with the zip ties to show my husband. They were like, ‘Here, show him what you’ve been doing for a week.’ He was like, ‘I’m sorry, honey. What? What are you doing at work?’ ” Photo credit: JPI