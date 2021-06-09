Lindsay Arnold (Allie) had a very warm welcome to DAYS, thanks to some helpful former co- stars. “Greg [Vaughan ex-Eric] was the first person I worked with and has such a calming energy, which really helped me because that made me feel a lot more comfortable being the new person on set,” she recalls. “Chandler Massey [ex-Will] might be one of the funniest people ever. I remember laughing pretty much up until they called action whenever we worked together. He was also really helpful from the beginning and was always there to answer any questions I had. Freddie Smith [ex-Sonny] was always there to help answer any questions I had and made me feel welcomed from my very first day. He was always so bubbly and always smiling, which is amazing energy to have on set.”
Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, GH) was thrilled to play a prominent role in the show’s recent Alexis-centric episode. “It was a lot of fun to do,” he reports. “We actually did a table read of that script — me, Nancy [Lee Grahn, Alexis], Phideaux [Xavier], the director, Kelly Monaco [Sam] came up. Two of the producers, Michelle [Henry] and M.K. [Weir] were there, and I think another actor. At the table read, we tweaked things and played with the material a little bit just to make sure that by the end of it, you kind of came away with that Ordinary People moment, that moment of discovery. It was a great show to shoot! We had a great time. I’ve known Nancy since we were on SANTA BARBARA together back in 1985, 1986 [as Julia and Mark, respectively]; we’ve known each other a long time! We’ve never had the opportunity to really dig in, so it was great to have a chance to actually work with Nancy because I think a lot of her as an actress. I think she’s incredibly talented and resourceful and can really think on her feet, and that’s gold, especially in a medium like this, where you’ve got to crank it out. She really does a remarkable job, so it was a welcome change for me to have some new blood and energy to work off of, and doubly so, coming from someone I’ve known for so long and that I like and we’re friends.”
Since B&B doesn’t shy away from surprise pairings, Darin Brooks (Wyatt) admits he wouldn’t be opposed to his alter falling for Flo’s mother, Shauna. “Don’t get me wrong. I love working with Katrina [Bowden, Flo] and I love their whole love story,” he clarifies. “But Denise [Richards, Shauna] and I have done it before, in another life, on BLUE MOUNTAIN STATE. I love Denise, and maybe it would be fun to explore that situation again on a different show. Denise and I had a great time on BMS. Living out fantasies is always great, and it might take some of the heat off Brooke, Hope and Oliver at that masquerade ball [in 2010 when Brooke accidentally slept with her daughter’s beau]. That was before I started, and coming into B&B, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m going to like it here. That is crazy!’ ”
Although their characters are at odds, Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) is having a ball working with soap veteran Richard Burgi (Ashland; ex-Paul, GH et al). “I love that guy,” enthuses Mealor. “He and I spar quite a bit on screen, but in real life, Richard is nice and really laid-back. It’s fun to work with someone who’s been around the block, so to speak, but he also brings a different vibe to Y&R. He’s another kind of energy on the set, coming with new ideas and things like that. It’s been really fun collaborating with him.” Mealor appreciates his co-star’s years of experience. “Of course, it’s always fun when there’s new blood, that was me not too long ago, but when you have someone who was once a big part of the soap world and they’re excited to be back, you can’t help but feel a part of that excitement,” Mealor attests. “It’s always fun to dance with someone who’s totally new to daytime, but they’re also trying to learn the process as they’re going along, but with Richard, he’s back in his element and flexing his muscle memory. As far as I’m concerned, there’s a freedom to that.”