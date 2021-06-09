Lindsay Arnold (Allie) had a very warm welcome to DAYS, thanks to some helpful former co- stars. “Greg [Vaughan ex-Eric] was the first person I worked with and has such a calming energy, which really helped me because that made me feel a lot more comfortable being the new person on set,” she recalls. “Chandler Massey [ex-Will] might be one of the funniest people ever. I remember laughing pretty much up until they called action whenever we worked together. He was also really helpful from the beginning and was always there to answer any questions I had. Freddie Smith [ex-Sonny] was always there to help answer any questions I had and made me feel welcomed from my very first day. He was always so bubbly and always smiling, which is amazing energy to have on set.” Photo credit: JPI

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, GH) was thrilled to play a prominent role in the show’s recent Alexis-centric episode. “It was a lot of fun to do,” he reports. “We actually did a table read of that script — me, Nancy [Lee Grahn, Alexis], Phideaux [Xavier], the director, Kelly Monaco [Sam] came up. Two of the producers, Michelle [Henry] and M.K. [Weir] were there, and I think another actor. At the table read, we tweaked things and played with the material a little bit just to make sure that by the end of it, you kind of came away with that Ordinary People moment, that moment of discovery. It was a great show to shoot! We had a great time. I’ve known Nancy since we were on SANTA BARBARA together back in 1985, 1986 [as Julia and Mark, respectively]; we’ve known each other a long time! We’ve never had the opportunity to really dig in, so it was great to have a chance to actually work with Nancy because I think a lot of her as an actress. I think she’s incredibly talented and resourceful and can really think on her feet, and that’s gold, especially in a medium like this, where you’ve got to crank it out. She really does a remarkable job, so it was a welcome change for me to have some new blood and energy to work off of, and doubly so, coming from someone I’ve known for so long and that I like and we’re friends.” Photo credit: ABC

Since B&B doesn’t shy away from surprise pairings, Darin Brooks (Wyatt) admits he wouldn’t be opposed to his alter falling for Flo’s mother, Shauna. “Don’t get me wrong. I love working with Katrina [Bowden, Flo] and I love their whole love story,” he clarifies. “But Denise [Richards, Shauna] and I have done it before, in another life, on BLUE MOUNTAIN STATE. I love Denise, and maybe it would be fun to explore that situation again on a different show. Denise and I had a great time on BMS. Living out fantasies is always great, and it might take some of the heat off Brooke, Hope and Oliver at that masquerade ball [in 2010 when Brooke accidentally slept with her daughter’s beau]. That was before I started, and coming into B&B, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m going to like it here. That is crazy!’ ” Photo credit: JPI